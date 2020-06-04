Athletics: Enforced halt gives Scotland international James Espie chance to recharge from mountains of hard racing

Scotland international mountain runner James Espie feels the coronavirus lockdown has allowed him time to recharge his batteries.

The Deeside club member, who is based in Dinnet, was preparing to embark on another long season tackling many of the country’s main races.

He has won the Scottish hill running championship race series title for the past two years, but any hopes of completing a hat-trick will now have to wait until 2021.

He said: “It would be good if there were some races in September or October, but it doesn’t look like that will happen.

“Even if there are a few races, it’s unlikely there would be enough to have a series.

“To be honest, I haven’t missed racing over the past couple of months.

“That’s probably a sign of how much I’d been doing over the past year or two and how hard I’ve been competing.

“I don’t feel as though I was ready, physically or mentally, for another 10-month season, so it’s quite nice to have an extended break.

“For me it has been a silver lining to a dark cloud.

“I’ve also still got a bit of a hamstring problem which has been with me since the beginning of February. I can run comfortably enough, but I can’t do any speedwork.

“So I’ve been content to let my running take a bit of a backseat for a while.

“But I’ve kept up a good level of base fitness by doing a lot on my bike.

“I’ve still been plugging away with the running, going out three or four times a week for some easy mileage around the local hills.

“I’m fortunate being out on Deeside where there are lots of lovely trails to run on, so I’m quite happy.

“Some days if I’m feeling good I’ll run a bit further, but, if not, I might do a short run or nothing at all.

“Mountaineering Scotland have advised people not to put themselves at risk or in a situation where mountain rescue might need to be called out, so I haven’t been doing any big hill climbs.

“It has been fine just running some local trails and covering the ground without having to stress about how fast I’m going.

“At the moment it’s more a case of running for enjoyment, rather than doing any specific session to get fit for races.”

Despite his relaxed approach, Espie, who finished fifth in last summer’s Snowdon international mountain race – helping Scotland win the team competition – does have one semi-competitive event in his thoughts.

Scottishathletics are promoting a virtual hill running challenge in which athletes must climb as many vertical metres as possible within 30 minutes.

Espie said: “I’ll probably give it a go. I think these events are good as they help to keep people motivated. So I’ll get involved.”

No one can be sure when any form of proper racing will return, but for now Espie is considering a change of direction over the winter months.

He said: “My exact plans are up in air as we don’t know how things will progress. But, if there’s a cross country season in the winter, I’d like to give that a go.

“I’ve never done a serious cross country season because, by the time it usually starts, in October, I’m shattered after a long summer of hill racing and need a break.

“So if the situation improves, I’ll spend the summer getting some miles under my belt then introduce some speed sessions later with a view to doing some cross country racing.

“That will set me up for the 2021 hill running season.”