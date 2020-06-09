Golf: How you can still improve your handicap in Scotland, despite lack of medal play

Golf is still treading warily after its return but you can still improve or keep your handicap despite a lack of medal play.

The Scottish Government’s lockdown requirements of Phase One – preventing more than two households playing in one group – make competitive options difficult.

The R&A have recommended casual play during the initial period and urged strokeplay competitions be avoided.

The use of supplementary scores is permitted, although a method of scoring needs to be used that does not require any handling or exchanging of scorecards.

It is not necessary to physically return a card to the committee provided they can accept the scores in another way.

Scorecards can be electronic which could include emailing or texting scores to the committee.

Scottish Golf confirmed supplementary rounds were acceptable if they meet the rules of the Council of National Golf Unions and scores can be verified by an approved method.

Officials should contact Scottish Golf’s handicapping team for details.