Aberdeen juvenile sides East End and Dyce Whites make it to Scottish Cup semi-finals

East End Lewis United Youth Under-13s and Dyce Whites U14s booked their places in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Fisola Anafeko of East End and Connor May of Dyce scored the goals for their respective teams.

Anafeko has contributed massively to the East End outfit’s run with his range of assists and goals proving invaluable.

For May, it has been an impressive 10 goals in the Scottish Cup in only five games. For both sides, it hasn’t been an easy journey.

Fisola spoke about the recent 3-0 quarter-final result against Edinburgh South and his side’s ambitions in the tournament.

He said: “It is a fantastic achievement, getting to the semi-finals, and we were all buzzing after that result.

“We are excited about what is to come and we have been waiting a long time for this moment.”

Against Edinburgh, Fisola scored the goal of the game with a spectacular looping effort.

He added: “I just decided to go for goal to test the goalkeeper.

“It was a bit lucky, however – I was happy that the ball went into the net and it was a great effort.”

Connor says Whites proved their doubters wrong with the result against Gairdoch United, 2-1 after extra-time.

He said: “A lot of people thought we weren’t going to get a result as Gairdoch are a good side and beat league rivals Westdyke.

“But we got our heads down and got on with our business.

“It didn’t matter what other people thought, we all played as a team and got the result.

“We have ambitions of getting to the final and Erskine in the semi-final is certainly a winnable game.”