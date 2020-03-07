Wrestlezone’s Dynamite aiming for explosive win but Craib plans to defuse bid

Zach Dynamite and Crusher Craib will go head to head at the Wrestlezone Training Academy tonight in the start of an exciting new series of events.

It is the first time former undisputed champion Craib and former TriCounties title holder Dynamite have faced one another in eight years.

Dynamite, the leader of the Foundation of the Future, is determined to secure what would be a statement-making victory.

Dynamite said: “In Peterhead recently Mr P stepped up to the plate and was defeated.

“He was defeated because I am Zach Dynamite and the best ever.

“In Wrestlezone there is no one on my level, no one in my league.”

Craib, who recently secured the tag-team title with new partner Connor Inglis, will have other ideas and will be looking to maintain his recent form.

In response to a demand for even more shows, WrestleZone will deliver with a number of events from their Training Academy where fans will see a mixture of established and rising talent.

There will be three other matches on the undercard of Craib v Dynamite.

In a unique twist the other bouts will be announced on the night.

Meanwhile, at the Regal Rumble 2020 on Saturday March 21 Bradley Evans will enter the match last at number 25.

That came courtesy of winning a three-way in Peterhead.

Canadian Maddison Miles will make her Wrestlezone debut when facing Rayhne at Regal Rumble.

Miles received a WWE try-out and is competing in various countries throughout the world.

Doors at the Academy will open at 6.30pm with the event starting at 7pm.