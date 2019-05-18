Dyce Under-13s all set for Scottish Cup showpiece at Excelsior

Dyce BC Blues under-13s are all set for their Scottish Cup Final with Airdrieonians Real Boys Club tomorrow (2pm).

The Blue & White Hoops have had a succession of games on the road this campaign.

They have won at CBC Hilton, East End Boys, Glasgow Boys, Pollok and Tynecastle, alongside home wins against Spartans and Broomhill.

Dyce have scored 51 goals across the competition while conceding just three.

Blues coach Allan Youngson believes the players have to enjoy the experience regardless of the result.

He said: “It is an experience for the kids. I’ll say this before the game to the players.

“We want to go down to Airdrie and enjoy the experience.

“Everyone wants to win and that is part of football but it’s all about the experience. I would rather they play the way they normally do and with a smile on their face, take everything in and use it to better themselves. The recent cup final victory against Westdyke gives us confidence heading into this game.

“There were no expectations to do well in the Scottish Cup, we just wanted to use the experience to help the kids get better.

“We have played some good teams on the route to the final and did enough to win those games.

“We haven’t done our homework on any team we have played in the Scottish Cup this year and we won’t change now.

“That isn’t being disrespectful to Airdrie but we’ll play the same way. We’ll try to get the ball down and play like we normally do.”

A big crowd is expected to descend from Dyce to Airdrie, with Youngson adding: “There are three to four buses going down and that is just from the Blues 06s.

“All the non-competitive teams within the club are coming to the game. They are going to be playing games in Dunfermline before heading up to Airdrie and we appreciate that.”

Dyce striker Ethan Sutherland, pictured, has scored his share of goals on the road to the final.

The Fraserburgh-based forward said: “I can’t wait. I have scored a few goals for the team in the lead-up to the final but it’s a team effort.

“We are going to try our best on the day.”

Cove referee Jake Davidson will be in charge of the U14s final between Kerse United and Knightswood on Saturday afternoon.

He will work alongside Macduff’s Andy Ewen, Oldmeldrum’s Aaron Cahoon and Bucksburn’s Marcin Dworak.

Davidson said: “I am looking forward to the game. I was assistant to Joel Kennedy at the U16s final last season.

“It’s a different experience and it’s a great honour, great experience and great to represent the association once again.

“It’s good Aberdeenshire officials are involved as well as Aberdeen City. We don’t get the opportunity often to work as a team so it’s good.”