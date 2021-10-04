Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Dyce RFC team manager receives Aberdeen’s Sports Awards nomination

By Sophie Goodwin
04/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Phil Horsfall, holding the ball, has been nominated for an Aberdeen's Sports Award
Phil Horsfall, holding the ball, has been nominated for an Aberdeen's Sports Award

Phil Horsfall has been nominated for Adult Volunteer of the Year at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards after helping to transform Dyce rugby club.

Horsfall joined Dyce RFC in 2011 as a player, but has since taken on a host of admin roles which have helped to improve the club both on and off the pitch.

He recognised Dyce was in desperate need of a revamp and sought to establish a professional approach in the way the rugby club was run.

Horsfall realised small differences could go along way as the club aligned itself more with the Scottish Rugby Union.

His efforts allowed Dyce to become an established club in the local area, having previously struggled for success.

Dyce RFC

He said: “There was a rugby team that was playing, but there wasn’t much of a club behind it, which is not to try disparage what was going before.

“Like a lot of clubs, money talks and if you want to have opportunities to do things for the wider club, you need money to fund that.

“I tried to branch out and increase some of the funding around the club in order to allow us to do other things.

“I wanted to improve the situation. It was a matter of taking what’s there and trying to build upon that to leave it in a better position for those who come behind us.”

Better investment

Horsfall forged a relationship Snap Sponsorship, which helped to increase the club’s sponsorship revenue by more than £15,000. The team manager also helped Dyce secure a Covid grant worth £14,000 from Scottish Rugby Union.

The investment spearheaded by Horsfall has made Dyce an attractive place for players to play their rugby.

The club have since been able to fund better training facilities and equipment, as well as fostering links with the wider community by hosting open days and events with local schools.

He added: “What we’ve been doing is setting up a platform to allow others to go and do what they need in order to get success.

“One of the big things is that we have a relative new 3G facility in Dyce which was costing the club a small fortune every winter. I’ve worked hard with the club president and the coach to see what can do in order to reduce the overhead costs throughout the year.

“That has made a massive difference to how we train, but also, being able to get it for less money, it means we’ve still got money to do other things. That has been one of the most apparent differences.”

Horsfall is delighted to have been nominated for an Aberdeen’s Sports Award, but believes the improvements that he has seen within the club is the finest reward t he could get.

When he starts to step back from his responsibilities at Dyce RFC, he hopes he has left the club in a better place than he found it.

He said: “With a range of different projects, we’ve been trying to improve the club, the community and foster those links, which is something I’m proud of.

“You don’t set out for the recognition, but it is nice to get some acknowledgement, especially when it can be so time consuming.”

To view the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards categories and criteria, and to make a nomination, visit: https://www.dctevents.com/enter/welcome-to-aberdeens-sports-awards/