Dyce RFC team manager receives Aberdeen’s Sports Awards nomination

Phil Horsfall has been nominated for Adult Volunteer of the Year at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards after helping to transform Dyce rugby club.

Horsfall joined Dyce RFC in 2011 as a player, but has since taken on a host of admin roles which have helped to improve the club both on and off the pitch.

He recognised Dyce was in desperate need of a revamp and sought to establish a professional approach in the way the rugby club was run.

Horsfall realised small differences could go along way as the club aligned itself more with the Scottish Rugby Union.

His efforts allowed Dyce to become an established club in the local area, having previously struggled for success.

He said: “There was a rugby team that was playing, but there wasn’t much of a club behind it, which is not to try disparage what was going before.

“Like a lot of clubs, money talks and if you want to have opportunities to do things for the wider club, you need money to fund that.

“I tried to branch out and increase some of the funding around the club in order to allow us to do other things.

“I wanted to improve the situation. It was a matter of taking what’s there and trying to build upon that to leave it in a better position for those who come behind us.”

Better investment

Horsfall forged a relationship Snap Sponsorship, which helped to increase the club’s sponsorship revenue by more than £15,000. The team manager also helped Dyce secure a Covid grant worth £14,000 from Scottish Rugby Union.

The investment spearheaded by Horsfall has made Dyce an attractive place for players to play their rugby.

Scotland’s & British & Irish Lion scrum-half Greig Laidlaw today sent the club a small recruitment video, the club would like to thank Greig for taking time out in Japan to do this.#MTD #DyceRFC #fitness #rugby #teamwork #GreigLaidlaw pic.twitter.com/Cn24WHx1Y7 — Dyce RFC (@dyce_rfc) August 9, 2021

The club have since been able to fund better training facilities and equipment, as well as fostering links with the wider community by hosting open days and events with local schools.

He added: “What we’ve been doing is setting up a platform to allow others to go and do what they need in order to get success.

“One of the big things is that we have a relative new 3G facility in Dyce which was costing the club a small fortune every winter. I’ve worked hard with the club president and the coach to see what can do in order to reduce the overhead costs throughout the year.

“That has made a massive difference to how we train, but also, being able to get it for less money, it means we’ve still got money to do other things. That has been one of the most apparent differences.”

Horsfall is delighted to have been nominated for an Aberdeen’s Sports Award, but believes the improvements that he has seen within the club is the finest reward t he could get.

When he starts to step back from his responsibilities at Dyce RFC, he hopes he has left the club in a better place than he found it.

He said: “With a range of different projects, we’ve been trying to improve the club, the community and foster those links, which is something I’m proud of.

“You don’t set out for the recognition, but it is nice to get some acknowledgement, especially when it can be so time consuming.”

To view the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards categories and criteria, and to make a nomination, visit: https://www.dctevents.com/enter/welcome-to-aberdeens-sports-awards/