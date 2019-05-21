Dyce in Blues heaven as Scottish Youth Cup champs

Dyce BC Blues Under-13s got their hands on the Scottish Youth FA Cup with a dominant 4-0 win against a depleted Airdrieonians Real BC.

After a tight opening, a double from Matt McFarlane, an Ethan Sutherland screamer and Aidan Brookes’ penalty ensured the trophy would be coming back to the north-east from the Excelsior Stadium.

The introduction of Gafar Abari from the bench helped change the game for the Granite City outfit.

Dyce coach Allan Youngson said: “We started the game well in the opening 10-15 minutes, then the game was even after that and the boys kind of panicked in the first half.

“The first goal was always going to be important and it was a dominant second-half performance against a good Airdrie side, who only had 13 guys throughout the season and deserved to get to the final.

“Gafar did well when he came on. When he is up for games then he’s unstoppable.

“Matt McFarlane was brilliant there and he is capable of that, he can take the game away from teams and he had two brilliant finishes. Aidan Brookes was good. Like Gafar, when his attitude and application is there then I haven’t seen a better footballer at our age group in Scotland. It was a great penalty.

“Ethan Sutherland scored a great strike. He was getting a little bit wound up in the first half and he was booked, but he kept his emotions very well.

“This success is something that the players will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Garry Mournian, committee member at Dyce BC, said: “The boys played absolutely fantastic, in the second half they showed everyone what they can do.

“They were good at the back and also quick going forward.

“Matt McFarlane was absolutely fantastic, that is the fifth Scottish Cup we have won as a club.

“We have always held them in high regard and always thought they could do well.

“As a committee member at the club, we are absolutely delighted and it’s their first competitive year playing 11-a-side.

“We want the younger players to see what they can achieve as a club after this. There were 300 supporters at the game and 135 were the non-competitive teams.”

The Aberdeen side took the lead after 45 minutes. A fantastic ball by Owen Townend found McFarlane. He guided the ball home from a tight angle into the net past David Milligan into the bottom right-hand corner.

Abari came on for Dyce shortly before the opening goal and made a complete change to the complexion of the game for the Blue and White Hoops with some fantastic skills and movement.

Dyce doubled their lead on 52 minutes. Ethan Sutherland found a bit of good space and then followed it up with a spectacular 30-yard looping strike, giving keeper David Milligan no chance.

Five minutes later it was three. McFarlane picked up the ball on the halfway line then ran into the box and guided a lovely effort home into the net past Milligan.

The final goal came when Dyce were awarded a penalty after Dylan Shaw went on a fantastic run before being brought down in the area.

Brookes coolly slotted home the spot-kick.