Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh looking forward to inaugural Justin Rose Ladies Series

Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh is thrilled by the prospect of competing in the inaugural Justin Rose Ladies Series this season.

Former Curtis Cup player Gemma is set to play in the first four of the seven televised women’s tournaments for British professionals at Brockenhurst Manor Golf Club on Thursday.

After spending lockdown with her parents, John and Marjory, in Beaconsfield, she admits it has been difficult to handle the unknown.

However, the news that Ladies European Tour player Liz Young had organised this week’s tournament helped her restore motivation.

Tulane University graduate Gemma, who celebrated her 27th birthday last week, said: “When I discovered Liz would be organising an event at her home course, I was excited to have something to look forward to.

“But later when I got the news that Justin and his wife Kate had become involved and it had become a series of events, I was thrilled. I just can’t wait to get started.

“Having something to practise for makes such a difference.

“It is amazing for a high-profile male player like Justin to back the women’s game.

“It is massive for Justin to support us and help the women’s game get the coverage it deserves.

“I hope a lot of girls will have the opportunity to play as the line-up of courses is top class.”

Gemma, winner of the Oatlands Ladies Pro-Am on the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour, is still unaware of her schedule after those four events, although she has Tour cards to play on both the LET and the LPGA Tour.

Gemma, who turned professional in 2015, said: “I am awaiting an update on the LPGA schedule but at least we are, hopefully, over what has been a tough spell for everyone.

“One of the hardest things was at the beginning of March when events started to be called off.

“There was nothing to motivate you – when you are at home as a professional golfer, you live for the goal of getting ready for your next event.”