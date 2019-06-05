Aberdeen Women co-boss Hamdani delighted by Scottish Cup progress

Aberdeen Women secured their place in the third round of the Scottish Cup with a win in Maud over Buchan Ladies.

Eilidh Shore, Bailey Hutchison and Amy Phillips all scored for the Dons as they recovered from being 2-1 down with just over 10 minutes remaining to make it 3-2.

Shore kept her cool from the spot to ultimately win the tie in the dying embers of the game.

Aberdeen co-manager Harley Hamdani said it was: “Good to get back to winning ways.

“Most importantly delivering a performance that had many pleasing elements that we can be encouraged by.

“Our ability to control the game and manage key moments was something that needed to improve and it was clear there were signs of progress in this area.”

The Dons could find themselves matched up with teams from the same level, lower or higher in the next round, but a higher-placed side could be an interesting test for Aberdeen considering they’re on track for promotion.

Hamdani said: “We haven’t really spoken about what kind of opposition we would like to face in the next round.

“The objective was simply to make sure we’re in the draw and we’ll then do our best to progress further.

“A team from the league above would be a great test, though, and a challenge that we would look to embrace.”

With every goal scored by a different player once again, it is clear that Aberdeen are a side that pose a threat from multiple areas.

Hamdani says this element is “essential”.

He added: “We know we have a number of strengths in forward areas and it is about us using those individual qualities and varied skillsets to the benefit of the team.”

Stonehaven Ladies, Westdyke Ladies and Inverness Caledonian Thistle all picked up wins in the second round, with varying degrees of difficulty for all three.

Westdyke secured a 5-2 win in Edinburgh as they were hosted by Musselburgh Windsor. Thompson netted twice for the SWF One North side.

Stonehaven were also on their travels, although not as far south as they faced Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee, winning 2-1 to move into the next round.

Caley Thistle eased into the hat for the next round scoring 19 goals, with Hannah Gordon scoring nine of them and another two players notching hat-tricks in a 19-1 win over Panmure.

Deveronvale Ladies were the only local side who failed to make it into the third round.

And it took extra-time for Edinburgh Caledonia to eventually knock out Vale with a scoreline of 4-1.