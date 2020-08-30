Documentary on legendary Aberdeen paralympic cyclist Neil Fachie in the pipeline

A documentary-maker hopes to raise the profile of his friend and subject Neil Fachie.

Aberdonian Gavin Sturgeon has been filming his former Oldmachar Academy classmate for the last 18 months for a documentary he’s calling In Tandem.

Originally the film was supposed to follow Paralympic gold medallist Fachie to the Tokyo games, which were due to start this month.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the Olympics and Paralympics being postponed for 12 months.

Fachie, along with pilot Matt Rotherham, was primed to go for glory in the tandem B 1km time trial having become world champion in the event in January.

Now the pair will have to prove themselves again next year and Sturgeon will continue to follow them on that journey.

The 36-year-old also hopes capturing how Fachie lives on a daily basis with degenerative eye condition retinitis pigmentosa will make for insightful viewing.

He said: “There a lot of variables now for Neil.

“At the heart of it is dealing a debilitating condition that Neil has and growing up disabled in the north-east of Scotland and coming to terms with it.

“This living in tandem aspect has also brought Covid-19 into it as well. This tandem aspect to Neil’s life and the obstacles he needs to overcome is fascinating, particularly in these times.

“There’s still uncertainty and there’s no guarantee the Olympics and Paralympics will go ahead which will be the first time since the Second World War that has happened.

“It’s asking a lot of Neil again, he’ll be 37 when he competes next summer and that’s asking quite a lot of him.

“It’s more than just resetting and delaying by a year, sometimes life can get in the way.

“Neil has the ambition to be there next summer but you can never be sure what can happen in life and whether he’ll retain the World Championship title.

“Neil prepared his body and mindset to be the fastest at the World Championships and then again in Tokyo.

“But now he’s giving everyone else another year to catch up and the pressure is on him to maintain his fitness and performance for another year.”

Sturgeon has held tentative talks with broadcasters about screening the completed documentary and hopes a Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix, which was released this week, will increase the public appetite for the Paralympic movement.

He added: “We’re looking to build on that because Neil’s profile within the UK has never been particularly high for somebody who has achieved what he has.

“That’s why we’re on this journey really and hopefully it can raise the interest and appetite in Paralympic sport.

“Now things have shifted by a year and there is more attention on it I think it’s a great time to take that emphasis and passion for the Paralympic movement to highlight this person from Aberdeen who has led this fantastic life.”