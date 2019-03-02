Boxing: John Docherty urged on by Burns as he seeks to extend knock-outs run

Former Byron Boxing super middleweight John Docherty has vowed to extend his 100 % knock-out record as a professional tonight.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Docherty has won all three of his fights inside the distance since turning pro.

Docherty will face Yailton Neves over four rounds tonight at the East of England Arena, Peterbrough – cheered on by Scottish boxing legend Ricky Burns.

Docherty, 21, said: “The Doc is going on the hunt for another knock-out and hopefully I can get four knock-outs in a row.

“I’m looking forward to the fight and a big performance.

“I’ve got a good journeyman in front of me, he’s very slick and he hasn’t been stopped many times.”

Former three-weight world champion Burns will be at the arena to back Docherty tonight.

He said: “Ricky Burns is in the gym with me every day and he’s always pushing me on in every session.

“He wants to do extra work all of the time and that’s the reason he was a world champion.

“He’s coming up to watch me so hopefully I can put on a show for him.”

Docherty will fight on the under-card of Jordan Gill’s clash with Emmanuel Dominguez for the vacant WBA International featherweight title.

In his three pro fights Docherty has won two in the opening round against Jordan Latimer and Przemyslaw Binienda.

He also stopped Angel Mariano Castillo in Italy in the second round.

In preparation for tonight Docherty has been sparring with WBO Inter-Continental middleweight and IBF international super-middleweight champion John Ryder.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve had a very good camp,” he said.