Docherty takes aim for another knockout to add to his collection

Former Byron Boxing Club star John Docherty will tonight attempt to extend his devastating knockout start to the professional ranks.

The 21-year-old is set to face Poland’s Przemyslaw Binienda over four, three-minute rounds at the O2 Arena in London.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Docherty will fight on the undercard of Ted Cheeseman’s European super-welterweight title showdown with Sergio Garcia.

Signed to Matchroom Boxing under promoter Eddie Hearn, Docherty has won both his opening pro bouts by knockout.

Docherty announced his arrival in the paid ranks with an eight-second stoppage of Jordan Latimer on his debut in Newcastle in October.

He followed that up with a stoppage of Angel Castillo in Florence, Italy, a month later.

Now he goes against Binienda, who at two wins and 22 defeats has a far weaker record than Docherty’s previous opponents.

A former Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist, Docherty is ready to be patient in pro boxing.

However, he admits his ultimate goal is to emulate gym-mate Ricky Burns by securing a world title.

Docherty has been working alongside Scottish legend Burns at trainer Tony Sims’ gym in Essex.

Burns created history in May 2016 by becoming Scotland’s first three-weight World Champion when he added super-lightweight glory to his super-featherweight and lightweight titles

Docherty said: “Ricky is a legend in Scotland and someone that I’ve always looked up to.

“It’s an honour to train alongside him every day and I’ve already learnt so much from him.

“Ricky is one of the most dedicated fighters, as he never misses a session and always puts 100% effort in.

“His attitude is infectious, it’s great to be around people like him.

“Ricky is always sharing his knowledge and advice with me – I couldn’t be in a better place.

“He really is an inspiration to younger fighters like myself and I intend on taking full advantage of his wealth of experience.

“I want to follow in his footsteps and bring a world title back to Scotland.

“I’m aiming high, but what’s the point being in this game if you don’t want to be the best?”

Docherty has also sparred with undefeated British super-welterweight champion Cheeseman who will tonight bid to add the European title.

Docherty said: “Everything has gone great so far.

“I just need to keep on doing what I’m doing in the gym and listening to Tony.

“I’m improving every day and I’ve got a great team around me.

“I’ve been getting some great rounds in with Craig Richards, Ted Cheeseman and Felix Cash.

I’m feeling stronger than ever and I want another knockout tonight.”