North-east District Golf Association braced as Government set to kibosh hopes for calendar of events

Further lengthy lockdown measures from the Government on Thursday will effectively end any competitive golf in the north-east this year.

The North-east District has already cancelled its events through May and June.

The first competition is the Journal Cup at Craibstone on July 11 followed by the Jaffray Cup at Murcar Links the following day.

Good news came at the weekend when Ireland announced it will open its courses on May 18 and reports emerged over the weekend claiming golf nationally was set to get the green light as early as May 11.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has since poured cold water on the chances of any hopes of lockdown restrictions being eased in Scotland this Thursday.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “It’s really down to seeing if there is a relaxing of the restrictions this week or if they come weeks later.

“If the lockdown continues for another three weeks then we will have little choice but to call everything off this season.

“Just a further week or two might leave the door open, but obviously the longer the lockdown goes on the harder it will be.”

The rest of the schedule for the 2020 north-east events is still an option, but there are other factors that must be considered before they can go ahead.

“The priority must still be health and welfare of the players and officials,” added George.

“But I’m sure those requirements will have to be met before social golf even restarts. The players themselves must be given time to get their game into shape and time to enter our tournaments.

“But there are other requirements to be considered. If the clubhouses remain closed there will be nowhere for food for players or officials.

“There will also be no desk or power for registration and scores etc.

“And if the clubs themselves are rescheduling their fixtures, we would not like to take up tee-times that their members should have.

“The committee will have to decide what the next option is after this week if any competitive golf is still to go ahead.”

George did, however, admit that if any district golf does go ahead then it is likely to be the four Evening Express Champion of Champions.

“The scratch and handicap competitions of the men’s and women’s Champion of Champions have the best chance of proceeding because they are single events played at different times and courses throughout the rest of the year.”