North-east District Golf Association puts all activities on hold over coronavirus

The increased threat of the coronavirus has put a stop to golf throughout Britain with no sign of a quick return.

Scottish Golf has asked all golfers to “refrain from golfing until further notice” while the national bodies in England, Northern Ireland and Wales have ruled their courses should close.

Amateur golfers had been able to play by obeying social distancing.

However, following the Government’s announcement of a three-week lockdown until mid-April at the earliest it is no longer an option.

As a consequence, the North-east District has acted appropriately with course ratings and competitions – including the Evening Express Champion of Champions – being affected.

Secretary George Young said: “In accordance with Government guidelines, the North-east District have decided to cancel all activities for the time being.

“This includes course rating, the Champion of Champions competitions and all upcoming tournaments.

“The clear message is stay at home and keep safe, we will all miss our golf but life is more important at this time, so let’s do our bit to get rid of this horrible virus.

“We will continue to keep up-to-date with the developments and if possible we hope to only delay the competition but at this stage we just don’t know.

“It’s obviously disappointing, I have had several telephone calls from players, especially the ladies who are playing in their inaugural competition, but everyone realises overcoming this virus is the priority and we all must play a part.”

The closing date for the first round of the men’s competitions had been May 4, but this does not apply now.

A Scottish Golf statement added: “While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message to all of us is clear, we must stay home and play our part in containing the spread of Covid-19.”