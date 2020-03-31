Financial help could help north-east golf clubs make ends meet during Covid-19 crisis

Cash-strapped north-east golf clubs struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic have been offered some vital cash aid as the second week of the nationwide lockdown bites.

Many clubs were already finding it hard to make ends meet wahead of the crisis.

That task has been made even more difficult after they were forced into temporary closure with no income and continued expenditure.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and there is no immediate sign of courses opening.

Scottish Golf asked all golfers “to refrain from golfing until further notice”, following the latest Government measures to contain the virus, and have cancelled some of their early national tournaments as a consequence.

The North-east District have acted quickly to waive their local affiliation fee of £2 per male member to all clubs in the area.

In addition to this, ailing clubs can apply for one-off Scottish Government grants designed to protect jobs, prevent business closures and promote economic recovery.

Two types of grants are now available: A one-off £10,000 grant to ratepayers of small businesses, and a one-off grant of £25,000 available to retail, hospitality and leisure business ratepayers with a rateable value between £18,001 and £50,999

Clubs should contact their local authority.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “The committee thought it only right that we do without the District affiliation fee this year. There is no golf being played so it is the only correct procedure. The £2 fee is normally part of the subscription which each club receives from their male members annually.

“Some clubs have already paid the district and that money will be refunded for the club’s own use.

“The other clubs who had still to pay don’t have to for this year.

“The Government’s grant funding will help some of the smaller clubs who are likely to have a smaller membership and therefore less of a return.”