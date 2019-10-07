Disappointment as World bronze slips from grasp of Aberdeen sprinter Clark and team

Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark and the GB women’s 4 x 400 relay team narrowly missed out on a medal in a dramatic final day at the World Athletics Championships.

Clark got the quartet off to a strong start but they ultimately lost out on a medal with a strong USA first, Poland second and Jamaica third. There was a dramatic turn when Jamaica were disqualified for apparently lining up for a changeover wrongly, putting Clark and teammates Emily Diamond, Jodie Williams and Laviai Nielsen in third.

But medal joy turned to despair when the Jamaican quartet successfully appealed the decision. A counter appeal from the GB team failed.

Clark said: “It has been a busy week for me, but I always love running the relays because you’re running with your friends and it’s amazing. This was difficult because I’ve had a lot of races in the legs, but we really upped our game and the time we ran showed that.”

Clark ran an impressive lead out leg before handing to Williams, Diamond and Nielsen.

The four clocked a time of 3:23.02 but it wasn’t enough.

The GB team were 0.65 secs off the bronze medal mark and set a new season’s best time.

Clark helped GB win silver in this event at the World Championships in London and a bronze last year in the European Championships.

The 25-year-old Aberdeen AAC runner has also won bronze in the relay at the World Indoor Championships and silver at the European Indoors.

Earlier, Clark, Williams, Jessica Turner and Nielsen had reached the final with a time of 3:24.99.

Diamond replaced Turner for the final. Meanwhile, IAAF president Lord Coe has hailed the achievements as the best ever, despite GB recording their lowest medal tally at the World Championships since 2005.

The squad finished with five medals in Doha, including Dina Asher-Smith’s historic hat-trick haul, short of the seven-to-nine target. Crowds have been largely disappointing over the past 10 days, although the local organising committee claimed over 40,000 watched Friday’s session.

Just 7,266 fans were in the stands with the women’s 100m final run in front of a virtually empty stadium. But Coe believes the Championships will ultimately be viewed as a success.

He said: “It is pretty clear to us on athlete performance this is the best World Championships we have ever had.”