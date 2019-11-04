Depleted numbers hit Aberdeen Grammar very dearly in Premiership loss

Aberdeen Grammar found the handicap of playing without several first team regulars too much as they were beaten 57-3 by Currie at Malleny Park in the only Premiership game played in Scotland on Saturday.

Head coach Ali O’Connor said: “It was disappointing to go there with a depleted squad and lose by such a heavy margin, against a top side, but the seven replacements will have learned from the experience.

“I promise it will be a very different score when Currie come to Aberdeen later in the season.”

At Countesswells, Gordonians battled to their second win of the season in National League 2 with a 20-19 success against a Falkirk side who felt aggrieved to have got the wrong end of a late refereeing decision which decided the game in favour of the home side.

Deep into injury time, the referee awarded a penalty to the visitors which appeared to be good, only for the whistler to decide it had been pushed wide of the post in the gathering gloom.

Despite outscoring the home side by three tries to two, Falkirk were unlucky enough to find full back Graeme Crawford in superb kicking form, slotting all four of his attempts at goal to deny them a much-needed win.

Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said: “We were less fluent than them. But it’s a win and given our position a valuable win.”

The Gordonians other points came from centre and captain Danny Usugo and winger Tristan Jones.