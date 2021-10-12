Debbie Greig in inspirational triathlon performance weeks after giving birth and despite breastfeeding newborn during warm-up time

Debbie Greig says she is determined to show other mums athletic achievement doesn’t have to stop after pregnancy – and the best way to inspire kids to be active is to be their sporting role model.

The 33-year-old triathlete has been nominated for the Inspiration prize at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022, having returned to elite competition just 12 weeks after giving birth to her second son, Lennox, in June.

Debbie finished three minutes ahead of the field at the Scottish standard race – a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run – at the start of September, before placing third at the longer Outlaw X event in Sussex on September 26.

Her time of 4hrs 41m 8secs for the latter race – which was in the ‘half-ironman’ format of 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.9km – is all the more astonishing given Debbie was breastfeeding little Lennox before and after, while other competitors were warming up and cooling down.

Debbie, whose first son Logan was born in July 2019, has also been unable to run during both of her pregnancies due to pelvic girdle pain, something which – along with the Covid pandemic closing swimming pools – has limited her training regime to static cycling in the garage for months at a time.

Reflecting on the Outlaw race, Metro Aberdeen member Debbie said: “It was amazing and I got to carry Logan, my firstborn, over the finishing line.

“It’s a really friendly race, but it’s also a high profile race.

“Instead my usual warm-up, I was breastfeeding five minutes before the gun went off.

“But there’s no pressure, my whole mental element has changed.”

The logistics of travelling to compete have certainly changed for Debbie, who is married to Kyle – an elite runner in his own right.

On the trip to Thoresby Park, Sussex, for the race, she described packing up the car with all the families gear as “like Tetris”.

Debbie’s extra responsibilites on race day weren’t lost on her fellow triathletes either, with the Alford-based competitor, explaining: “A lot of people came up to me in the transition area when we were just setting up and were like: ‘you’re the one who has just had a baby, are you not?’

“I thought I was doing this under the radar, but some people down there must know me too.

“Everyone said ‘well done’, but when they found out I had a three-month-old they were just in shock.”

Determination is clearly not in short supply for Debbie, who – in 2014 – went to the world ironman championships despite being knocked off her bike by a car and suffering lung damage weeks before.

However, the combination of pregnancy and pandemic have made keeping her fitness during the last two years challenging at points.

While Debbie won a marathon in Florida between having Logan and Lennox, and before the first lockdown, her recent efforts have required a bit of mind over matter.

She said: “I was still doing sessions when I was pregnant, on the bike, and I think VO2 sessions transferred over to the other sports.

“Then the pools opened – I think swimming’s great when you’re pregnant, because you’re weightless.

“Once I lost the baby weight, I was going a lot quicker with the same effort, so it had almost been like weight training.

“With the running thing, I’ve no idea where that came from. It must just have the mental thing of knowing I was doing it for the kids now, rather than selfish reasons.”

While she admits her athletic future is yet to be worked out, with a return to her job as a contracts specialist in the oil and gas industry to be factored in, Debbie views her continued involvement in triathlon as a way to also get Logan and Lennox engaged in sport as a way of life.

She said: “Life doesn’t stop after kids and I want to inspire other mums and families out there and encourage them to get their children watching them do sports – they look up to us, so if we do it, they’ll do it!

“It makes me a better mum. On the day-to-day training, I feel like after I’ve done something in the morning I’ve got more energy to play.

“When it comes to races, I’m not racing every weekend, because weekend’s are family time, but if a family weekend means taking the kids on a trip away to see mum race and be active and be outside, I think that’s great for them.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022, hosted by Eddie the Eagle, takes place at the city’s P&J Live in January.

To view the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards categories and criteria, and to make a nomination, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards