Aberdeen boxer Sutherland secures Commonwealth title eliminator

Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland is set to fight in a Commonwealth title eliminator in the Granite City in November.

The 20-year-old’s flawless record of seven wins from seven since turning professional will be rewarded with a potential path to a title shot.

Sutherland will compete in Glasgow on Saturday October 5 as a warm-up for the biggest fight of his burgeoning pro career.

A former multiple-weight world kickboxing champion, Sutherland switched to boxing last year and has enjoyed a meteoric rise.

Now he is contention for a potential bout for a prestigious belt previously held by ring legends including former world champion Lloyd Honeyghan and world title contender Gary Jacobs.

Sutherland said: “Due to my record and the opponents I have beaten my management have confirmation from the Commonwealth council that they will sanction the fight in November as an eliminator for the Commonwealth title.

“It is massive for me that after only seven fights they want me to be part of their elimination system. It is very exciting.

“If I win that fight then it becomes one more fight for the final eliminator.

“If I then win that I am at the top of the tree and fighting for the title.”

The welterweight Commonwealth champion is Chris Jenkins who secured the belt with a ninth-round defeat of Paddy Gallagher earlier this month.

Jenkins, 31, is also the reigning British welterweight champion.

Sutherland secured the first title of his pro career when defeating Ireland’s previously unbeaten Keane McMahon 78-74 to claim the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) Celtic belt at the Aberdeen Hilton Treetops in May.

As well as a Commonwealth title eliminator Sutherland had hoped to box for the Scottish belt in Aberdeen in November, with the date and venue to be confirmed soon.

However, title holder Stewart Burt, who beat Ally Black on points in December last year to take the national title, rejected the challenge.

Sutherland said: “We put the challenge out to the Scottish champion Stewart Burt. We offered him a bigger pay day than myself – and he wouldn’t have any tickets to sell either.

“I was also bringing the Commonwealth title eliminator to the table so if Burt accepted and won the fight he would get the eliminator. He was not interested in the fight which is disappointing and frustrating because I know I can beat him.

“However, it is a huge statement that the Scottish champion does not want to risk a fight with me.

“He has had a big amateur background and travelled all over the world with Scotland but is not willing to take the risk against a 20-year-old former kickboxer.

“It shows the level and reputation I have already.

“I wanted the Scottish title to do things the traditional way but my hands are tied. If Burt does not want the fight there is nothing I can do about it.

“However, I still have the Commonwealth title eliminator which is my focus.”

Before that November home city fight, Sutherland will box in Glasgow and wants an opponent who will push him.

He said: “I have said to my management I don’t want a journeyman. I want to face someone with a good record and hopefully a winning record.”

Sutherland has already secured one belt with the BUI Celtic belt and believes it is the first of many.

He said: “It was vital to get that first title. To get eight rounds under my belt instead of going straight up to 10 was important.

“It gave me more of an insight of what a 10-round fight would be like and the pace I would need to fight at.”