Dean Sutherland ready for title tilt as undefeated Aberdeen boxer looks to extend 100 per cent record

Undefeated Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland insists he is ready to grab any potential title shot this year.

The 21-year-old will tonight look to extend his pro record to 10 wins from 10 fights when facing Basi Razaq in Paisley.

Sutherland has already been elevated into the status of boxing for a future Commonwealth title eliminator.

That has been sanctioned by the Commonwealth Council.

For now, though, all his focus is on Razaq who boasts a record of eight wins (three KO), one draw and one defeat.

Sutherland recently sparred with former welterweight world champion Kell Brook in Sheffield.

Brook was preparing for his fight against southpaw Mark de Luka tonight.

After going toe-to-toe with ring great Brook, Sutherland is confident of extending his impeccable professional run.

He said: “I want a title shot soon. I am trying to do as much as possible to get that.

“Recently I went in with Kell Brook and had quality sparring and tear-ups so I am strong, confidence and fitness wise. I know that I am going to be able to steamroll through Razaq.

“If it is a stoppage, even better – but if it goes to six rounds it will be a very clinical performance from me. As soon as I smash through him it is on to the next one instantly.”

That next fight is schedule to be next month with preliminary talks to be held in either Aberdeen or Dundee.

A former multiple-weight world kickboxing champion, Sutherland switched to boxing in the summer of 2018.

He has already claimed one title having defeated Keane McMahon to win the Boxing Union of Ireland welterweight belt.

Sutherland said: “This year the idea is to hopefully get another title or at least a title eliminator. This will be my breakthrough year.

“I also want to get more sparring sessions with the likes of Kell Brook and hopefully some other big names whether that is the weight above or below. That would increase my repertoire.”

While Sutherland will face Razaq in Paisley tonight, he will also take a keen interest in a fight on the Brook undercard.

Scottish champion Stewart Burt faces undefeated Anthony Tomlinson in Sheffield.

Sutherland has already challenged Burt to a Scottish title fight and was willing to use his Commonwealth eliminator status as a bargaining tool. Burt pulled out of negotiations.

Sutherland said: “Burt is fighting for a British title eliminator that he has been scheduled for tonight. The opponent is decent, so I personally think Burt will lose.

“If Burt loses it is a win for me because then he doesn’t really have much place to go other than facing me to get his reputation back up to that level.

“I am keeping my cards close to my chest, working hard and staying active. If an offer does come up then I will be ready to grab it with both hands.

“Even if it is not a title opportunity and it is just a big show opportunity, hopefully a televised show, then I will be ready.”