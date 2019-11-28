Stoneywood Parkvale manager Davidson takes delight in club’s run to Scottish Junior Cup last-16

Stoneywood Parkvale manager Ian Davidson is pleased to be following in family footsteps with success in the Scottish Junior Cup.

The North Region First Division outfit are the only side in the region to have reached the last-16 of the competition.

Stoneywood Parkvale won Saturday’s fourth round tie 4-1 against Glasgow side Ashfield Juniors at Arjowiggins Stoneywood Park thanks to doubles from Aaron Shand and Lee Adams.

In the second round Davidson’s men triumphed 2-1 away to Blairgowrie and also won on the road in round three, beating league rivals Longside 6-1 at Davidson Park.

The club was formed in 2016 when FC Stoneywood and Parkvale FC merged and they are breaking new ground by reaching round five.

In 20 years of management the last-16 is also Davidson’s best run in the Scottish Junior Cup.

It’s a tournament the 55-year- old has always been keen to do well in because his uncle Bill Anderson won the cup with Banks o’ Dee in 1953.

That’s been an inspiration for Davidson, who said: “My uncle Bill played for Banks o’ Dee when they won the competition.

“Bill played up front. He’s no longer around and it’s a pity because he would have enjoyed this run.

“But he always used to ask me about the cup and the draws we had.

“As a result I’ve always wanted to do well in the Scottish Junior Cup, but it’s so hard to do.

“There’s absolutely no pressure on us at all so if we can perform to the best of our ability in the next round then who knows we could go further.

“This is the furthest the club have gone in the competition which is great because the club only came into existence three years ago.

“I’ve been managing in Junior football for 20-odd years and this is the furthest I’ve gone so I’m excited for the next round.”

Round five will be played on January 25.

Davidson and Stoneywood Parkvale are daring to dream of progression to the quarter-finals.

Although a home tie may offer a better chance of winning, Davidson is torn between that and a glamour match-up against one of the big Junior clubs from Ayrshire or Glasgow.

He added: “The next round isn’t until January so it keeps the excitement going for a couple of months.

“It puts a smile on the face of the committee and builds a feel-good factor around the club.

“It’s not often that we go far in the Scottish Junior Cup so it creates a positive atmosphere.

“For the players it’s an incentive to keep their performance levels up to try to be in the side when the last-16 tie comes around.

“In terms of the next round we’re split between hoping for a home tie or hoping for a big away tie where we could play one of the big Ayrshire or Glasgow teams away from home and really enjoy the experience.

“I think we’re capable of giving a good account of ourselves regardless of who we get home or away.”

Bridge of Don Thistle are the other north-east Junior side still involved in the cup.

Their fourth round tie against Fauldhouse United is set to be played on Saturday at Aberdeen Sports Village with kick-off 1.45pm.