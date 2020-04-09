Athletics: Fit Like Joggers member David runs 50K race around Aberdeen bowling green

An Aberdeen runner completed 350 laps of a bowling green when taking part in a virtual global ultra-distance event.

David Scott, a founding member of the award-winning Fit Like Joggers group, was one of a number of north-east athletes tackling the Lockdown Ultra Challenge.

Runners from around the world were invited to complete a half marathon, marathon or 50K close to their homes while abiding by their own government’s guidance on social distancing.

People signed up in Australia, the United States, Singapore, South Africa and Romania.

Their live performances were linked and broadcast through Facebook and Zoom.

Scott took 4hrs 30min to complete the task, which is one of the fastest times recorded in the contest.

He said: “At times like this you need to think differently and these virtual races are a good idea.

“There were no set rules for it. People could do them in their back gardens if they wanted.

“I looked at a few possible locations then decided to use the path which goes round the bowling club at Ruthrieston sports centre.

“I tested it with a 5K run and decided it was perfect – the path has a good surface and it’s flat.

“It’s just round the corner from my house and there was no one using it. It would have been much busier trying to run in Duthie Park or along the riverside area.

“I worked out it was roughly seven laps per kilometre, so I had to do 350 laps for 50K.

“I knew it would be a psychological challenge as much as a physical one, but in the end I don’t think it was any harder than a normal race.”

Ultra-distance running can be lonely and mind-altering at the best of times, but more so when it’s undertaken in such a confined area.

Scott did, however, try to create a little piece of a true race atmosphere.

He said: “I set up a little table with my drinks and some changes of t-shirts. Also, I marked out a finish area with a banner and some cones.

“The run was broadcast through Zoom, so I had a phone filming it and that linked me up with all the other people around the world who were doing their own runs.

“It was being broadcast live on Facebook and I was posting updates on my own Facebook page.

“So, with all that going on I actually felt as though I was in a proper race.”

Running round a 150m lap for hour after hour doesn’t offer many opportunities for a change of scenery, but Scott did allow himself one adjustment.

He said: “I changed direction every so often and interestingly I found that when I was running anti-clockwise I was managing a pace of eight mins per mile, but when I ran clockwise the pace dropped by about 90secs.

“I didn’t feel as though I was going any slower when I was running clockwise, so I’m not sure why that happened.”