Date for returning former world champion Scott Harrison’s city bout confirmed

Former world champion Scott Harrison will make a ring return in Aberdeen next month in Britain’s first behind-closed-doors boxing event.

The sport has been shut down since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Harrison will headline an event at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen, on Saturday July 18.

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) featherweight champ Harrison will face PBC International title-holder Paul Peers in a non-championship contest.

While no spectators will be present, the event will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fite TV (worldwide), as well as delayed broadcast in the UK 10 days later on Sports Channel Network (SCN) Channel 265 on Freeview/YouView.

Scottish ring legend Harrison, 42, was released from jail in July 2018 after serving four years for assault and has not fought for seven years.

Harrison’s last fight was a WBO European title clash with Liam Walsh in April 2013 where the Scot lost by unanimous decision.

The former world champion now boxes under the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA).

Testing for Covid-19 will be mandatory for anyone in attendance at the no-spectator event.

Each boxer will be required to wear a surgical mask, which can only be removed once they have entered the ring.

The referee must keep his mask on, along with anyone at ringside.

In the main support bout, Orkney’s 10-time world kickboxing champion Caitlin Foran will make her pro boxing debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

Stoke’s unbeaten Nathan Russo (3-0-0) will face Nicaraguan Wilmer Gonzalez (21-18-1).

Aberdeen’s Liam Allan makes his pro debut against Southend’s Daniel Ballard.