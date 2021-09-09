Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Darts: Scotland pairing of John Henderson and Peter Wright ease through at World Cup of Darts

By Ryan Cryle
09/09/2021, 8:41 pm Updated: 09/09/2021, 8:44 pm
John Henderson.
The Scotland pairing of Huntly’s John Henderson and partner Peter Wright cruised into the second round at the World Cup of Darts in Germany.

“Highlander” Henderson and “Snakebite” Wright made short work of China to set up a last-16 clash with Poland, who had defeated the Czech Republic 5-2 earlier in the evening at the event in Jena.

Wright closed out the first leg after Henderson left him needing to hit double eight – and the Scots never looked back.

The Highlander repaid the favour, finishing the second leg, before Wright and then Hendo threw 180s in legs three and four, respectively, to make those two legs similarly comfortable.

A treble 20, double 12 finish saw north-east man Henderson put the match to bed after little more than 10 minutes.

Praising the raucous crowd afterwards, former world champion Wright said: “5-0 is fantastic for Scotland, me and John. It’s a brilliant start.

“I think we both owe it to the crowd, they were behind both of us.”

Henderson, who replaced another former world champion, Gary Anderson, in representing sixth seeds Scotland at the tournament, added: “It’s a privilege to put this shirt on, I’ve always said, but it’s down to them (the crowd). It’s fantastic – you’d think we were in Scotland.

“Long may it continue.

“I feel there is a wee bit of pressure on me trying to do what Gary (Anderson) did with Peter a couple of years back (winning the tournament).

“I’m trying my hardest and I feel I’ve got the game for it, but Peter’s Peter, he’s a true professional and he’ll play with anyone.”

Wright revealed he had told Henderson years ago he wanted to team up for Scotland, and described getting the chance to play together as living a “dream”.

On the clash with Poland on Friday, Henderson said: “It’ll be a close game, they’re two great players.

“We’ll be up for it tomorrow night and I’ve got the world number two by my side, so I’m alright.”

 