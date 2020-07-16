Darts’ Premier League to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2021

P&J Live has been confirmed as a host venue for a leg of next year’s Professional Darts Corporation Premier League.

Aberdeen has once more been chosen for a stage of the event, with some of the world’s best darters set to descend on the Granite City for the 12th league night on April 22.

The new arena hosted the Premier League for the first time earlier in the year, after moving from the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Fans will be hopeful local hero, Huntly’s John Henderson, will play in the event for the third consecutive year.

Tickets for the 2021 Premier League event are likely to go on sale later in 2020. Details will be confirmed at www.pdc.tv/tickets.