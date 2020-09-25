Darts: Huntly’s John Henderson staying positive despite missing out on World Grand Prix

John Henderson says he’s still got plenty to play for despite the disappointment of missing out on the World Grand Prix.

Below-par displays during the PDC’s Autumn Series of five Players Championship events in Germany last week means the Highlander has missed out on a place at the prestigious event next month.

Henderson’s next action will be in Sindelfingen, Germany, from October 16-18 at a European Tour event.

It’s the only one of four European Tour events the 47-year-old has managed to qualify for, with a good run required if he’s to qualify for the European Championship at the end of next month.

Besides that, the Huntly thrower is also hopeful of earning a spot in November’s Grand Slam of Darts through the PDC qualifier and he is also set to be in the field for the Players Championship Finals at the end of November ahead of the World Championship at the end of the year.

Henderson said: “Unfortunately I’m not in the World Grand Prix, but there is still more to play for.

“There’s only a few European Tour events and I’ve qualified for one in a couple of weeks’ time.

“With the European Championship only playing one out of the four European Tour events, I’ll need to have a really good run to get in.

“I’ve got the Grand Slam and it would be great if I could get in there through the qualifiers.

“There’s still the Players Championships Finals before the World Championships, so there’s lots to play for and the chance to end the year on a high.”

Henderson says there are no excuses for his results in the Autumn Series earlier this month.

From five Players Championship events, the furthest he progressed was the last-64 on two occasions.

The player, who is now ranked 34th on the PDC order of merit, added: “I played poorly and it’s disappointing. I put it down to a couple of things.

“I’ve lost three-and-a half stone in the last few months and weight loss can affect your throw.

“I’m not looking for excuses and I hadn’t thought about it too much, but I had a good chat with Adrian Lewis and he’s lost a fair bit of weight recently and he said he struggled.

“I’m not using that as an excuse as I felt lack of match practice was the main reason.

“It’s been a theme of the year really. My first game of the year was in the Premier League against Nathan Aspinall and I didn’t play well, I felt, because I hadn’t had any matches since the World Championship.

“In the Summer Series it had been a while since I had competitive games and I didn’t perform as well as I would’ve liked until the last day (when he reached the quarter-finals).

“Lack of match practice was the difference I think. It just didn’t happen for me, on the practice board I can’t miss.

“But it’s been the same for most players so I need to try to get over that.

“Some games I played well, but over the five days I lost quite a few games in the deciding leg, which is frustrating.”