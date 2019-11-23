Damien’s sights on rival Crusher as Wrestlezone rolls into north-east village

Reigning Undisputed WrestleZone champion Damien has vowed to pile more misery on Crusher Craib by teaming up with his No 1 enemy.

Damien will join with rising star Connor Inglis for a tag-team match against Craib and Alan Sterling at the Bettridge Centre, Newtonhill, tonight.

The showdown is another intriguing twist on the ongoing bitter rivalry between Craib and Inglis.

Craib, a former Undisputed Wrestlezone champion, has suffered damaging defeats to Inglis at Battle of the Nations and the recent Halloween Hi-Jinx.

Damien believes those defeats have lessened Craib’s air of menace.

He said: “Crusher used to be viewed as a threat but it appears that Connor now has his number.

“I would like to say Alan has been a thorn in my side.

“However, he has been more of an ineffective thorn in my side.

“When we take them on in the tag-team match it will be myself and Connor with our hands raised high after a win.”

Craib and Sterling will team up together for the first time since their former team Sterling Oil were forced to disband at Aberdeen Anarchy X in September 2018.

The Sterling Oil team of Craib, Sterling, Richard R Russell and William Sterling entered a tag-team match at the Beach Ballroom for Aberdeen Anarchy X having agreed to split if they were to lose.

They were defeated by a Wrestlezone team of Scotty Swift, Bryan Tucker, Johnny Lions and debuting Chris McDonald.

Since then Craib, aka “The Creator of Carnage”, has tried to forge a solo path only to be frustrated by the presence of nemesis Inglis.

Inglis said: “I have beaten Crusher twice at Battle of Nations and at Halloween Hi-Jinx.

“At Newtonhill the result is going to be exactly the same.”

A former two-time Wrestlezone Undisputed champion and multiple Regal Rumble winner, Craib is determined to reassert his authority on the Wrestlezone company.

Craib said: “At Newtonhill I get another opportunity to beat up little Connor and show the whole world that he is nothing but a fluke.”

Scotty Swift and Johnny Lions will face Ryan Riley and Bradley Evans of the Foundation of the Future in a non-championship match.

Swift and Lions are the current Wrestlezone tag-team champions and will defend their title at Christmas Chaos at Danestone Community Centre on Saturday December 7 against Blue Thunder and William Sterling.

Wrestlezone management have confirmed the tag-team title clash at Christmas Chaos will be a steel cage match.

Lions will retire if the defending champions lose the gold at Christmas Chaos.

In other matches in Newtonhill, after ending his losing streak at Halloween Hijinx Kaden Garrick will face Zach Dynamite.

Mikkey Vago goes against Ted O’Keefe while Chris Archer will battle Dino Del Monte.

Mr P fights Blue Thunder with Cysto and Caleb Valhalla contesting the VIP ticket holder match.