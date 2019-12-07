Damien: All I want for Christmas is my Wrestlezone belt

Undisputed Wrestlezone champion Damien is determined to end the year on a high by triumphing at Christmas Chaos tonight.

Damien will put his gold belt on the line in a title defence against Andy Wild and Bingo Ballance at the Danestone Community Centre.

Both Wild and Ballance are former undisputed title champions and will battle to end Damien’s reign as title holder.

There is no trash talk, only mutual respect, before what is a hotly-anticipated three-way showdown.

However, Damien vowed to retain the belt in the title thriller.

Damien said: “These big matches are what holding the undisputed championship belt are all about.

“Wild and Balance are two men I not only look up to but also respect greatly.

“However, respect will only get you so far when it comes to the title belt.

“We are no strangers to one another and have faced each other many times before.

“I hold the title and Wild and Balance both want it.

“I know they respect me as well but just hope they still respect me when I send them both home empty handed.”

Christmas Chaos will also host a steel cage match for the Wrestlezone Tag Team title with holders Scotty Swift and Johnny Lions facing challengers William Sterling and Blue Thunder, aka The Thunder Buddies.

Lions has promised to retire when he and Swift lose the tag team belts. However, tenacious Lions is focused on delaying his ring retirement.

Lions said: “At the start of the year I said I would retire so technically this could be my last match.

“If we lose these belts that’s me done, I still stand by that.

“However, we are not going to lose to The Thunder Buddies.

“We are going to leave that steel cage together as tag team champions.”

In the third title fight of a packed bill Tri-Counties belt holder Jason Reed will defend his title against Alan Sterling, Mikkey Vago and Ryan Riley.

All three challengers have yet to win a singles title in Wrestlezone.

The long-running feud between former undisputed champion Crusher Craib and rising star Connor Inglis will ramp up even further tonight

After suffering two shock defeats to Inglis this year Crusher has vowed to gain revenge – and closure on the year-long bad blood.

Crusher said: “Christmas Chaos will be the last match between Connor and me.

“I am fed up of seeing him at ringside. I just want to move on.

“When he offered me a handshake at Halloween Hijinx I didn’t accept it and instead beat him down.

“He had pinned me twice, once at the Battle of The Nations and once at Halloween Hijinx.

“However, he did not beat me like a man.

“Connor got two fluke victories. At Christmas Chaos there will be no flukes.”

Christmas Chaos will also include a handicap match where former Tri-Counties champion Mr P will go in singlehanded against The Outfit, aka Ted O’Keefe and Dino del Monte.

Mr P is looking for revenge after being attacked by the Outfit following his victory over O’Keefe at Halloween.

Mr P said: “After I won Ted O’Keefe jumped me from behind.

“At Huntly, Dino del Monte gave me a good fight and cheated to win.

“He is not the first person who cheated to win, so that is not a big issue.

“However, he then called me old, said I was past it and should not be in there with those guys.

“I am in my prime so let’s see those two try to keep up with one at Christmas Chaos.”

In other action Shawn Johnson faces off against Bryan Tucker, a match recently made by wrestling legend Len Ironside after Tucker turned on his tag-team partner Johnson at the Battle Of The Nations.

It will be Tucker’s first match in 15 months.

In the VIP ticket holder match Kaden Garrick and Chris Archer face off against Zach Dynamite and Bradley Evans.