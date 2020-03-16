Curl Aberdeen shuts doors due to coronavirus outbreak

Curl Aberdeen has shut until the end of the curling season.

The move has been made as a precaution because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to members, Curl Aberdeen manager Tom Brewster said: “Here at Curl Aberdeen, the health and safety of our members, guests and staff is our highest priority. We, as a community, must do our part in mitigating risk to others in and around our club.

“The management committee along with myself have decided to close the club as of this morning, Monday March 16, for the remainder of the curling season.

“This decision was made by consensus with many factors taken into consideration.

“Curl Aberdeen has a wide-ranging membership demographic, from all walks of life, and staff that allow us to operate daily.

“We also provide a venue for an even wider demographic of guests for events and room hires. Given the breadth of uncontrollable factors, and rapidly evolving situation, we believe it is our responsibility and best for all involved if we take this step to protect everyone, as much as possible.

“We have also taken the decision to postpone the club AGM on, April 30.

“A new date will be sent out once we have a date confirmed.

“Updates will be sent out in the next few weeks with our plan going forward. These communications will include details about the current unplayed games, the new season, club AGM and other details.

“In the meantime, stay healthy, stay active, and enjoy time with family.”