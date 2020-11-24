Cullen Golf Club forced to put 150th anniversary celebrations on hold – but promise to mark milestone next year

Cullen have put their 150th anniversary celebrations at the Old Tom Morris-designed course on hold until next year.

The Moray club is aiming to forget the coronavirus-troubled year and press ahead with their planned special events in 2021.

Club captain David Sellar said: “We had many special events lined up but everything had to be postponed.

“Like all clubs throughout the country, Cullen has suffered an unfortunate year – especially financially.

“The year had started well, but suddenly everything changed and we are only just beginning to come to terms with these trying times now.

“We’re hoping that more normality returns so we can get our celebrations in full flow next year.

“We are going to host a whisky-tasting evening in our new bar, which was refurbished by volunteers, who also helped out by making extra picnic benches.

“We had arranged a football match with some of our members playing against Cullen Football Club ahead of playing them in a Ryder Cup-format match.

“That was obviously cancelled, but we hope to rearrange that next year.

“We’ll have a formal dinner and there are other events planned such as quiz nights, a murder mystery night, a ladies day and a curry night.

“The pandemic has had a serious effect on our club.

“But, with a bit of teamwork, I’m sure we can finally celebrate 150 years of golf at our special and unique course, and hopefully visitors and members will be back to join in the fun and celebrations.”

Hole-in-one spree at Cullen

It may have been a troubled year, but Cullen members still had a few aces up their sleeves.

David returned after an eight-week injury lay-off to card a hole-in-one at the fourth.

Bill Findlay holed his tee-shot at the same hole, ahead of having an ace at the second just five weeks later, while Kieran Ferguson matched that double act at the 11th and 12th.

Dennis Paterson and Roy Addison were also on target at the fourth, while James Simpson (6th) and Ronnie Mair (13th) also joined this season’s Cullen hole-in-one club.