Cruden Bay lads find the holy Crail – and win a trip to Portugal

Cruden Bay will again fly the saltire for Scotland at the Junior Home Nations final in Portugal next year.

After finishing fourth at this year’s tournament, the Cruden Bay lads are aiming to learn from the experience after booking their place by beating Haggs Castle by two shots at the televised Scottish finals at Crail.

The Cruden Bay youngsters will now fly out to play teams from England, Ireland and Wales at the Morgado Golf Resort in the Algarve from February 15-21.

Junior convener Iain Buchan said: “It was an amazing performance to win at Crail as we lost five players during the school holidays who had played for us over the year.

“We had to play two first-timers in Alex Sutherland and Calum Gammack plus Rhys Yule who is only 11, so I knew it would be a big ask to qualify.

“But I knew if we could post a couple scores under our handicaps and others played to their handicaps we would have a great chance.

“The practice round was in tough conditions but it showed the boys they were more than capable of shooting good scores as they didn’t think the course was set up as tough as Cruden Bay.

“So it gave them a confidence boost and they were all in good spirits and looking forward to the next day which was important.

“On the first tee, the TV cameras were in action and there was a large crowd watching them tee off.

“I just had a good feeling after seeing them tee off and felt we had a chance.

“First out for us was 17-year-old captain Matthew Clacher, who played well, but on two holes he drove into bunkers and then his second shots also found bunkers, so that cost him five shots.

“One of them happened at the 17th and after a bogey at the 18th he came off very disappointed with a 78 when it could have easily been 75.

“Our second player was my son Koby, 13, who was partnered by two 18-year-old captains from Royal Burgess and Haggs.

“Both of them were very long hitters, hitting the ball sometimes 70 yards past Koby. But he opened with a birdie and that gave him confidence to be out in three over par and level with his partners.

“He continued to be steady on the back nine and despite his bogey- bogey finish he returned a net 68 which was level with Royal Burgess but well ahead of Haggs Castle, so his score put us back in contention.

“Third out for us was new boy Alex Sutherland, 16, and he is very steady and found the fairways.

“Alex had a disaster on the seventh when he pushed two balls out of bounds but he showed great character to settle down again.

“He made bogeys at the last three holes but his net score was just more than his handicap but more importantly we knew he had scored much better than his two opponents, so we were still right in the hunt.

“Callum Westland, 16, has had a mixed season but on his day is very capable of scoring well due to the distance he hits the ball for a 12-handicapper.

“With it being a short course he knew if he kept it in play he would have a very good chance of beating his handicap.

“Callum’s short game has let him down a bit this season but he conjured up the best round of his season with a strong finish.

“He fired the shot of the day at the 215-yard par three 18th hole to just six feet from the hole.

“Callum missed the putt but his score of 64 – which was the best of the day – really put us in the mix.

“Our fifth player was our youngest – Rhys Yule.

“Rhys doesn’t hit the ball overly far but he is normally straight and his short game is good. But on this occasion he got off to a poor start.

“He had a great run of pars on the back nine but a triple bogey at 17 meant he shot a 95.

“It meant our last player Calum Gammack, 16, had to produce a score near his handicap for us to have any chance.

“Calum had not played for the team all season as his handicap was higher than the other eight or nine players we had used during the season.

“He has the ability to hit the ball good distances although maybe a little wayward. but he knew if he just kept it in play he could beat his handicap.

“I knew he was playing well after texts from other parents who were watching him.

“When I caught up with him on the 16th tee he was five shots under his handicap so I knew if he could just bogey his way in we had a brilliant chance.

“Calum held his nerve and when his tough tee shot on the 18th landed just short of the green I knew we had a good chance of going to Portugal.

“He made a bogey but all the boys were so proud of him. Our scores for our top five players averaged under par which was amazing considering the pressure they were playing under.

“It was surreal when Haggs Castle were called out as the second-placed team as the realisation spread throughout our team that we had won.

“I don’t think the boys realised what they had achieved.

“They were Scottish champions and had gone one better than the Cruden Bay team last year that was full of single handicap players – and most of them 18.”

CRUDEN BAY SCORES

(Crail Balcomie Links) Par 69

The top five scores counted out of the six players.

Koby Buchan 76 – 8 – 68

Callum Westland – 76 – 12 – 64 (lowest nett on day)

Matthew Clacher -78 – 6 – 72

Alex Sutherland – 81 – 11 – 70

Calum Gammack – 85 – 18 – 67

Rhys Yule – 95 – 15 – 80