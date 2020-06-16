Cruden Bay Golf Club hoping further lockdown easing this week will boost visitor numbers

Cruden Bay are hoping First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives them the green light to finally tee off their season in style this weekend.

Hopes are high that travel and gathering restrictions, imposed during phase one of the easing of the coronavirus lockdown, will be eased on Thursday.

Cruden Bay captain Andrew Good said: “Our season has yet to really get going.

“Some of our members have fallen victim to the five-mile travel restriction, but hopefully we will be able to welcome back some familiar faces this weekend.

“We’re no different to all the other clubs in Scotland, who are suffering financially.

“Our business model is based not only on membership subscription, but on significant visitor income.

“That was reflected in our income last year of £395,000 from members and £689,000 from visitors.

“Our income has been decimated so far, but we are fortunate that many visitors, who obviously cannot travel, have just postponed rather than cancelled altogether.

“We had an inquiry from a South African visitor who wanted to come now and we had to explain it was not possible.

“To be honest, the cost of this season will be a shot in the dark and difficult to predict. We have kept costs to a minimum, but still have to present our courses to the highest standard.

“Our members have been extremely supportive with almost 95% of them renewing their subscriptions and we’re receiving fresh applications every week.”

The golf club plays a massive part of life in Cruden Bay and Andrew admits there is a feeling of duty of care.

“We are one of the biggest employers in the village with 29 employees,” he said.

“All our bar staff have been furloughed. Only our general manager, administrator and course manager were kept on full-time, with the rest of the greenkeeping staff also being furloughed at some stage.

“It’s not only the impact on the golf club that concerns us.

“By attracting more than 6,000 visitors every year, the downturn has had an effect on the local businesses within the village and the surrounding areas.

“It’s going to be a challenging few months, possibly year, to keep the club on an even keel.

“However, after we start to see confidence in travel returning we are confident that, with our members’ backing, we will go from strength to strength.”

Players flock to Newmachar after reopening to use driving range

Newmachar’s new hi-tech driving range is starting to repay some of its significant investment.

Golfers are teeing off in their droves at the facility, which is only one of a few open in the north-east following the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

A total of 65,000 balls have been hit since the driving range, which is open to both members and the public, reopened on June 3.

Newmachar chairman Gordon Angus said: “We are delighted by the response from members and visitors since the range reopened.

“Most golfers were a bit rusty after such a long lay-off, but being able to get out on the range has been something many have said has helped them rediscover their game.

“We had the facility deep cleaned ahead of the reopening.

“The driving range is a naturally spacious environment so adheres to social distancing guidelines.

“With contactless payment available, it is an attractive prospect for members and non-members to get practising again.”