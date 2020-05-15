Stoneywood-Dyce’s Stander adopts wait and see approach to 2020 cricket action

Stoneywood-Dyce player-coach Jan Stander reckons it is a matter of “wait and see” over what cricket can be played this season.

Cricket Scotland announced on Wednesday that there would be no league or national cup competitions this season, with no cricket whatsoever to be played before August 1.

It has been left open to regional associations to determine local competitions or friendly matches, with T20 games the likely format.

South Africa-born Stander understands the ruling and is unsure at this stage what any potential shortened season could look like.

He said of the announcement: “I probably expected it, based on how the last two weeks have gone.

“It’s very much a moving target and one we’re keeping an eye on.

“I think the impact of this is a lot more than what those who are not analysing the stats every day maybe realise.

“In cricket you have all 11 players on the fielding team who are touching the ball and umpires who tend to be of the older generation.

“They’re maybe in the more at-risk category and you’re in close contact with them.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like – they just said there’ll be no national competitions.

“If we do play, it’s very much a chance to give young players an opportunity to take part and develop their skills.

“I don’t know whether it’s going to be a nine-week season, whether it’ll be down to clubs to organise their own games themselves or if the governing body will put out a fixture list to maintain a level of competitiveness.

“All we can do as clubs is be ready to adapt to it, as and when we can.”

The governing body also said the dates would depend on the progress of the virus and any restrictions imposed by the Scottish government.

For Stoneywood-Dyce, who have made great strides at developing their youth set-up in recent seasons, the loss of national competition will affect their younger players more.

Stander added: “I think there’s disappointment from the players.

“People pick certain sports for certain reasons and cricket is a unique sport in a sense.

“It’s not just a sport but a way of life.

“There’s a sense of camaraderie, being out with your friends and doing your best for the team.

“There are one or two younger players who are on the pathway developing and want to improve every season.

“For them, it’s probably hurting even more.”

Cricket Scotland stated yesterday that the One-Day International and T20 fixture against New Zealand, due to take place at the Grange in Edinburgh next month, have been postponed.

The authorities were still awaiting information on the proposed T20 international versus Australia, planned for June 29.

An announcement was also expected soon on Scotland’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures against Nepal and Namibia, due to take place in July at Titwood and the Grange.