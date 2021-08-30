Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce preserve Eastern Premier League status despite defeat

By Jack Nixon
30/08/2021, 11:45 am
Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King.
Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King.

Stoneywood-Dyce have won their season-long battle against the threat of relegation, despite getting another dose of capital punishment from an Edinburgh side at Myreside where they lost by nine wickets to Watsonians.

In the meantime across the city, the Peoples Park side were handed a favour by Grange who handed Meigle an eight-wicket thrashing, thus ensuring the Perthshire side cannot overtake the Aberdeen side in the remaining weekend of the league.

The one relegation place will, however, be decided on Saturday when Meigle play fellow strugglers Stewart’s Melville and with home advantage they can yet save their season.

Jamie King, the Stoneywood-Dyce captain, was disappointed and relieved in equal measure.

He said: “It was not a good performance from us, but we are safe which is what today was all about.

“We have yet to play Carlton here in Edinburgh but the emphasis over the autumn and winter has to be about regrouping, and planning for next season.

Jamie King in action for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange.
Jamie King in action for Stoneywood Dyce.

“We must consolidate our position in a very competitive league but most of all improve out batting.

“Only Jan Stander batted with any authority today, even our bowling was not up to par.

“Jon Grant was the exception. He performed well, claiming our only wicket.”

Watsonians won the toss and elected to field, and soon had the top order Aberdeen batsman in trouble, apart from Stander who scored a sensible, responsible 23, while others were losing their heads, not to say wickets.

Their total of 94 was never going to be enough against a Watsonians side who are one of five teams in a different class from the others in the top club league in Scotland, although not good enough to challenge Heriots, Carlton  and Grange for the title.

Watsonians were well up to the chase led by opener Donald Carson who carried his bat for an impressive 61. Grant was the only visiting bowler to perform with any distinction, returning one for 37.

Appropriately the champions Heriots will ring down the curtain at Grange on Saturday at what is acknowledged as being the home of Scottish cricket, while Stoneywood-Dyce will also be in Edinburgh where they meet second placed Carlton.

 