Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce end testing campaign with defeat at Carlton

Stoneywood- Dyce rang down the curtain on a disappointing season with a five-wicket defeat at Carlton after being bowled out for 155.

The People’s Park side battled against relegation for most of the campaign before eventually pullling clear on the closing stretch.

Stand-in captain George Ninan took some positives from Saturday’s reverse.

He said: “We were up against an Edinburgh side who pushed Heriots all the way for the Eastern Premier League title with playing resources we could only dream of, and yet we played well enough.

“There was a big improvement in our batting with all of our batsmen getting starts but not able to build on their efforts.

“Andrew Rayner was the exception. His 31 was just superb, proving he is a real club man, having spent much of the season captaining the second team but stepping up when required.”

🤝 | GAME OVER Hayden hits the winning runs and finishes on 21* as the Arrows win by 5 wickets against @StoneywoodDyce. Arun top scored with a quick 50. 2nd place for the Arrows this year in the Eastern Premiership. 🏹#Arrows | #ArrowsArmy pic.twitter.com/t5gWQV570Z — Carlton CC (@CarltonCricket) September 4, 2021

The Aberdeen side won the toss and elected to bat but lost wickets at regular intervals, although seven Stoneywood-Dyce batsmen reached double figures, including David Kidd who followed up his unbeaten 12 with a fine spell of bowling in which he took two top order home batters.

But it was not enough to stem the tide, as Carlton raced to victory by five wickets down for 158 in a successful bid to beat the incoming rain, thus claiming second place to Heriots in the division.

In the meantime, Meigle lost their place in the top flight of the Scottish club game, losing out by only eight runs to fellow strugglers Stewart’s Melville.

Their place in the Eastern Premier League will be taken by the winners of the play-off game between NE Championship winners Falkland and Gala of the ESCA Championship.