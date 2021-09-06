Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce end testing campaign with defeat at Carlton

By Jack Nixon
06/09/2021, 11:45 am
George Ninan.
Stoneywood- Dyce rang down the curtain on a disappointing season with a five-wicket defeat at Carlton after being bowled out for 155.

The People’s Park side battled against relegation for most of the campaign before eventually pullling clear on the closing stretch.

Stand-in captain George Ninan took some positives from Saturday’s reverse.

He said: “We were up against an Edinburgh side who pushed Heriots all the way for the Eastern Premier League title with playing resources we could only dream of, and yet we played well enough.

“There was a big improvement in our batting with all of our batsmen getting starts but not able to build on their efforts.

“Andrew Rayner was the exception. His 31 was just superb, proving he is a real club man, having spent much of the season captaining the second team but stepping up when required.”

The Aberdeen side won the toss and elected to bat but lost wickets at regular intervals, although seven Stoneywood-Dyce batsmen reached double figures, including David Kidd who followed up his unbeaten 12 with a fine spell of bowling in which he took two top order home batters.

But it was not enough to stem the tide, as Carlton raced to victory by five wickets down for 158 in a successful bid to beat the incoming rain, thus claiming second place to Heriots in the division.

In the meantime, Meigle lost their place in the top flight of the Scottish club game, losing out by only eight runs to fellow strugglers Stewart’s Melville.

Their place in the Eastern Premier League will be taken by the winners of the play-off game between NE Championship winners Falkland and Gala of the ESCA Championship.