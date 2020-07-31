Cricket season to begin at long last in north-east with inter-club matches

North-east cricket’s 2020 season will finally get up and running tomorrow after a frustrating wait of nearly 100 days.

The restrictions imposed by the spread of Covid-19 also mean activity will be confined to inter-club games.

Stoneywood-Dyce, the premier outfit in the area, will spearhead the day’s action.

But instead of facing one of the top Scottish clubs in the Eastern Premier they will face a select team from the substantial ranks of the People’s Park set-up.

Both teams will be led by young captains, as is appropriate at a club who strongly promote youth cricket.

The first team will be led by Jamie King, a strike bowler who, like his opposite number, all-rounder Ewan Davidson, first came to prominence in the Eastern Premier five years ago and is now ready to make a push for bigger things in the game.

The role of captain has yet to be filled, since the elected skipper Garreth Wolmarans was unable to make the trip from his native South Africa.

Davidson was excited about the prospect of getting a game and said: “It’s been a long wait, but everything is in place, including the pitch which looks in prime condition.

“We have trained well within the guidelines, but nothing can compensate for a game.

“This will be our first after last Saturday’s arrangement was rained off.

“Hopefully we’ll get some kind of competitive games in what remains of the season, and get ourselves in shape for next year’s Eastern Premier campaign.”

Across the city at Mannofield, Aberdeenshire will face a club select and will be planning for 2021 when they will play in the Strathmore Union, having been relegated from the Eastern Premier last season.

Kenny Reid, last term’s captain, said: “We have a lot to prove but have a young squad who will have learned from the experience of going down.

“We will be building confidence over the next few weeks.”

Gordonians, viewed as the third of the Granite City’s big three, are also committed to a programme of inter-club activity, but like all other clubs in the area are hopeful the Scottish Government will further lift restrictions to enable them to play other clubs soon.