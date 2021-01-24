Cricket: Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer sets sights on April return to crease

Captain Kyle Coetzer hopes Scotland can return to action in April.

The Saltires haven’t played since December 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But they are scheduled to resume playing in three months’ time with a tri-series in Papua New Guinea against the hosts and Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup League as part of the qualifying process for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Aberdonian Coetzer hopes that series can go ahead, although nothing is guaranteed just now.

The 36-year-old said: “We were lining up to potentially play an April series in Papua New Guinea which would be our first in over a year.

‘‘Fingers crossed that can still happen, but with the ways things are going, what is still being put on hold, we still don’t know.

“What we do know is that when we do start playing we’ll have a backlog of fixtures and we’ll be away from home with a lot of games to play which is exciting.

“It’s just about being patient and trying to find improvements where we can and keep busy during these tough periods.

“These periods stuck at home are tough for everyone and it’s no different for us as sportsmen, but we’re being patient because we know when things do restart we’ll have a rush of games.”

Finances create divide between Test-playing nations and rest

Test-playing nations like England, Australia, India, New Zealand and South Africa have managed to return to action – albeit behind closed doors in most cases – last year and have continued into 2021.

These countries with substantial financial resources at their disposal have managed to arrange Covid-19 secure environments to play.

For the smaller nations like Scotland, the extra costs incurred to create a safe environment and possible quarantine when touring overseas make that more difficult.

Coetzer added: “With cricket restarting, there’s the extra cost in creating the bubble environments and creating areas where it’s safe to train. It’s not just about making it safe for players, it’s about making it safe so that players’ families aren’t affected either.

“Yes, an environment can seem pretty safe, but you don’t want a player or coach taking something home to their family. When it comes to all this, finances are important. If you tour overseas and you have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival and when you come home that is a huge cost to any team.

‘‘And the resources are a little bit thin on the ground for associate teams, so it is difficult.”

Since the pandemic, Coetzer’s only playing time was a brief spell of club cricket last summer, but he hopes to reunite with his international colleagues soon.

The batsman, who started his career with Stoneywood-Dyce, said: “We had a little flutter of cricket in the summer and that was great, but it’s been bizarre since then.

“I think everyone really appreciated that we could go out and play and the right habits and intensity was there.

“It’s all been taken away again, through no fault of anyone, and it’s been almost a year without cricket.

“There doesn’t seem to be much of an end in sight, but hopefully that will come and as a team and a group we’re just getting through it.”