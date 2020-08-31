Cricket: North-east sides delighted with return to action

Cricket was back on the north-east sporting agenda at the weekend with a number of friendly games played and the promise of an extension of the game to come in September.

Stoneywood-Dyce swung back into action at People’s Park, where they rattled up an impressive 252 for the loss of five wickets from 40 overs against an Aberdeen Select.

Ewan Davidson, one of the Aberdeen side’s talented youngsters, hit a classy unbeaten 88 with an array of fine shots.

“It was good to get a game in the season that never was. I was happy to get a knock, it has been very frustrating,” said Davidson, who had good support from Kaipa Mendis, who scored a polished 50, and wicketkeeper Andrew Maclaren, who added 47 to the home total.

The Aberdeen Select fell well short in the face of some tidy Stoneywood-Dyce bowling.

David Kidd grabbed three wickets, while veteran George Ninan took two wickets as the Aberdeen side crumbled to 70 all out.

Rob Sweirgon, who captained the visiting side, said: “The result was irrelevant, getting a game was just great, something we have been denied since the start of the season.

“It felt good just to be out there.”

Gordonians also cashed in on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, playing an inter-club game at Countesswells, giving the Strathmore Union side their first run out of the season.

Aberdeenshire also had an inter-club game at Mannofield.