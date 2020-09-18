Cricket: North-east sides bring the curtain down on truncated season

The curtain will come down on north–east cricket this weekend after what has been a difficult and trying season.

Premier side Stoneywood–Dyce call time on their campaign which never was with a game tomorrow against Crescent, followed by a clash with Gordonians of the Strathmore Union on Sunday. Both games are at the People’s Park.

Jamie King, the Stoneywood-Dyce captain, will not be available for the Sunday clash as he will be duty for the Highlanders who meet the West in Glasgow.

He said: “We were disappointed to lose to Aberdeenshire last Saturday in a very good game of cricket and will be looking to end the season on a high.

“George Ninan will captain the side in my absence. We will have the same mix of senior players and a number of youngsters.”

Andy Lowden, the Gordonians president, looked forward to taking his side across the city.

“Despite the frustrations of this summer we have much to be positive about, including our enthusiasm and participation still being in place for 50 plus seniors and juniors at our excellent facilities at Countesswells,” he said.

“We look forward to playing the area’s top team. It will be a good way to round off the month.”

Across the city at Mannofield, Aberdeenshire’s youngsters get their reward for their character building win against Stoneywood–Dyce last week. Captain Stuart Horne has selected the entire team for weekend games against Huntly and Inverurie.

He said: “The players who enjoyed success will get the chance to start the process of building for the future, while the club is happy to be involved in giving them their responsibility their effort has merited.

“It has been just great to get some cricket in September. We are delighted to welcome Huntly and Inverurie to Mannofield.”

Paul Gray, the secretary of SCIO, formerly ACA, also welcomed the late-season action, and added: “It has been great to see the big effort clubs have made. It has been encouraging to see the focus on junior involvement and participation.”

Gray did, however, have a word of caution about compliance.

He said: “For the most part teams have kept themselves socially-distanced, but some individuals have struggled to comply.

“If the same rules exist in 2021 and we want a viable season we will to give serious thought as to how we ensure full compliance.”