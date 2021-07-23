Cricket: Gordonians hoping to have their say at the top of the North-East Championship

Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari is hoping they can keep themselves in the North-East Championship title race with victory against Falkland.

The Countesswells outfit make the trip to Scroggie Park to face the Fifers, who have lost only once in nine games.

Freuchie top the table having won eight out of eight, but with five wins from seven fourth-placed Gordonians are not out of the title picture yet.

Skipper Bhandari said: “We’ll be underdogs for this game, but sometimes that can help because it might allow us to play freely and under no pressure at all.

“You never know what can happen and if we could win we’d still be in the mix.

“Freuchie have had a few games which have been really close that they’ve managed to win.

“You never know there might be a weekend or two where they lose and it brings us further into contention.

“But for us it’s one game at a time and trying to beat Falkland because that’s the only thing in our control.”

Huntly seeking home comforts

Elsewhere, after defeats on the road to Falkland and Freuchie, Huntly are hoping to make the most of home advantage when Arbroath United visit Castle Park.

Captain Jack Mitchell said: “It’s always good to have home advantage because you play better on pitches that you know so that definitely helps.

“This was one of the games at the start of the season that we targeted as winnable.

“But they have players in their side that can take the game away from us, so we’re taking nothing for granted.”

Aberdeenshire still have plenty to play for

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire skipper Kenny Reid admits their hopes of winning the title and gaining promotion back to the Eastern Premier Division are over following last weekend’s loss to Falkland.

Forfarshire 2nds visit Mannofield tomorrow and Reid wants his side to bounce back.

He said: “The targets are the same as they were at the start – to finish as high up the table as we can.

“Realistically are we going to win the league? No, but we want to put in performances which show we can do it next year.

“It would have been nice to go back up this year, but realistically it will be next year or the year after when the young players are more established.”

Elsewhere, Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds look to build on last weekend’s win over Perth Doocot when leaders Freuchie visit Peoples Park.