Cricket: Gordonians continue winning run to seal third spot in NE Championship

Gordonians continued their fine run of form which has seen them win their last five games, including one against Falkland, the newly crowned champions of the NE Championship.

Their comprehensive nine-wicket win away to Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds ensured that the Countesswells side will end the season in third place.

The home side were never in the game with only two home batsmen reaching double figures in their meagre total of 52 all out, easily passed by the visitors as they cruised to victory, led by the irresistible Arbrar Ahmed who blew away the opposing bowling with a belligerent unbeaten 29.

For captain Mayank Bhandari it was a case of what might have been.

He said: “We have played well all season and with a little bit of luck could have been in with a chance of winning the league but I am proud of my team.

“We can’t wait for next season, although we have still one more game to play.”

Narrow win for Huntly at Castle Park

Huntly were just pleased to get a game at Castle Park, their first since July 24, which probably explained why they struggled to get past Kinloch but captain Jack Mitchell was happy with his side’s one wicket win.

“We were a little ring rusty, but a win is a win, though we made hard work of it after bowling them all out for 130,” said Mitchell who led from the front with a four wicket haul for 17 runs.

Aberdeenshire had a less happy outing to Forfar where their game with Strathmore was called off after 15 overs when a phone call came in confirming a Shire player had tested positive for Covid.

“We had the choice of playing on without the player, or abandon the game. We chose to call it a day. These things happen,” said Kenny Reid, the Shire captain.

Grades goes to the final weekend

In the NE Grades, the Grade 1 title will not be decided until the last game of the season on Saturday after the two sides Aberdeen Grammar FP’s and Bon Accord were given tough tests by Gordonians and Siyapa.

Grammar eased past the Countesswells side’s total of 159 with only three wickets left.

Once again Fraser Proud was a key figure for the league leaders, taking three wickets for 25 and top scoring with 29.

Bon Accord looked out of sight after amassing 262 for six, 65 of which was scored by Fazal Awan who also took three wickets but were unable to shake off a persistent Siyapa who came within 40 runs of a shock result.

Asif Yousuf of Siyapa had some consolation, taking two blinding catches in the deep to ensure his side took the game to the wire, but not enough to take them away relegation area.

A win at home against Knight Riders on Saturday would ensure safety for the Harlaw side.