Cricket: Gordonians continue North-East Championship title push against Kinloch

Gordonians will be looking to finish the North-East Championship of the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union with a flourish as they play their final home match of the season on Saturday.

The Dons kept their title hopes alive with a six wicket win at home to Aberdeenshire last weekend with Abrar Ahmed leading the way thanks to his 97 not out.

Gordonians are third in the division with three matches remaining, starting with this weekend’s final home game against Kinloch at Countesswells.

But with the two teams above them in the division – leaders Freuchie and second-placed Falkand – set to square off next week, the Dons know a strong finish to the season is vital.

Aberdeenshire will be looking to bounce back from their defeat when they welcome Huntly to Mannofield.

Shire are in fifth place, while Huntly, whose home match against Strathmore was rained off, are seventh after a frustrating campaign in which only eight league matches have been completed.

Keith hoping it in eighth time lucky in Aberdeenshire Cup final

Meanwhile, one of the most accomplished batsmen in the 137-year history of the North-east of Scotland Grades will be attempting to be in a winning Aberdeenshire Cup final team on Sunday for the first time at his eighth attempt.

Alex Keith, one of the most prolific scorers in the North-east game, having amassed some 23,000 career runs in his time with St Ronalds and Stonehaven, is now at Aberdeen Grammar FPs for whom he will play in the final of the most prestigious competition in the Aberdeen area on Sunday when they meet Gordonians.

Keith has scored more than 30 centuries, numerous half centuries, plus two monstrous double centuries. His record knock of 225 stood until last month when Mynul Nadim smashed his way into the record books with an unbeaten 232 for 2nd Grampian against 2nd Methlick in a Grade 3 game at Duthie Park.

Rob Sweirgon, the Grammar captain, would love to see the Grades stalwart’s dedication rewarded by getting his hands on the elusive cup.

Sweirgon said: “Alex has brought a stability to the top order of our batting. He also has shrewd awareness of other teams.

“Our overall standards in the field have improved since he came to the club. He knows how to win games and has scored some brutal 100s for us, but is also a fine defensive player when the situation demands.

“The introduction of good fielding and catching practice was his initiative. I am greatly indebted to AK as we call him at Rubislaw.

“If we do happen to win the league and cup double, it will be no less than he deserves.”