Cricket: Gordonians chasing hat-trick of wins when they face Huntly

Aman Arora says victory against Huntly would make it a great start to the season for Gordonians.

The Countesswells side travel to Castle Park tomorrow for their third outing in the North-East Championship.

Having won their first two fixtures, Arora hopes Gordonians can keep their good run going.

He said: “We are happy with the start we’ve had to the season.

“We’ve been performing as a team with both batsmen and bowlers contributing.

“Making it three wins out of three is the aim.

“But we don’t expect it to be easy and we’ll go there expecting a tough a game.

“If we could win it would make it a great start to the season for us.”

Home advantage important for Huntly

Huntly got their first win of the campaign last weekend when taking the scalp of Aberdeenshire.

Opening batsman Callum Whyte hopes they can build on that and again make the most of home advantage.

He added: “I think the win will give us a bit of confidence and hopefully we can build on it.

“It was disappointing to lose the first game of the season to Kinloch.

“We want to be pushing as high up the table as we can.

“I think playing at Castle Park helps us. Home advantage does make quite a difference in my opinion.

“We want to make the most of the games we have at Castle Park.”

Two sides left defending perfect records in the Grades

Meanwhile, in the Aberdeenshire Grades, three weeks into the season and only Aberdeen Grammar and Cults have 100% records in Grade 1.

But, given the competitive nature of the top flight, these records are likely to be under threat tomorrow.

Grammar look the most vulnerable with a trip to the Links, where they will meet a resurgent Bon Accord who bounced back to form last weekend against Grampian.

Aqueel Ajazi’s Cults side will be taking nothing for granted against second-bottom side Crescent, but, after last week’s shock win at Inverurie, will be confident of a home triumph at Allan Park.

The Kellands Park side for their part will be keen to get back in the title race, but might find Knight Riders a handful even though the game is in Inverurie.

Siyapa versus Master Blasters is equally hard to call, as is the clash between Gordonians and Grampian at Countesswells.

In Grade 2, hot favourites for promotion Ellon Gordon will be bidding to make it four wins in a row.

They are likely to face their biggest test to date away to Mannofield.

Second-placed Fraserburgh are near certain to have an easier passage at Rubislaw where they meet Aberdeen Grammar 2nds.

In the clash of the day in Grade 3, top-placed Stonehaven Thistle host third-placed Banchory, both boasting 100% records.