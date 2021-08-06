Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Cricket: Gordonians challenged to keep up the pressure in North-East Championship

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
06/08/2021, 11:45 am
Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari is hoping they can maintain their good form in the North-East Championship
Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari is hoping they can maintain their good form in the North-East Championship

Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari has challenged his side to keep the pressure on the North-East Championship’s top two.

The Countesswells outfit sit third in the division behind Freuchie and Falkland and are at home to Huntly tomorrow.

Although Freuchie have won nine out of nine, second-placed Falkland have won nine out of 11, compared to Gordonians’ seven victories from nine.

Skipper Bhandari is determined to keep pushing the top two in the closing weeks of the season.

He said: “We want to be challenging as much as we can and try to finish as high as we can.

“If we can keep winning then it would put Falkland under pressure and we might be able to get above them into second.

“They know at the moment they can’t really slip up or we would move above them.

“It’s good we’re in this position and we want to make the most of every game we play to try to keep ourselves in this position. The boys are confident.

“It could be a close game, but hopefully we can come out on top.”

Huntly’s game against Dundee HSFPs was rained off last weekend.

Jack Mitchell’s men are seeking their first away win of the campaign, with their league victories all coming at Castle Park.

Aberdeenshire targeting consistency

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire meet Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds at Mannofield.

The visitors picked up their third win of the campaign last weekend against Forfarshire 2nds, while the hosts’ game at Freuchie was rained off.

Aberdeenshire captain Kenny Reid said: “It was frustrating we never got a chance to play last week.

“All we’re asking of the boys in the last five games is to put performances in and show that we’re a decent side.

“We want to put in those good performances and finish as high up the league as we can.”

Important weekend of Grades action

Meanwhile, North-East Grades cricket has the opportunity to recapture the affections of the public this weekend.

Tomorrow at Rubislaw, the Grade 1 clash between leaders Aberdeen Grammar FP’s and second-placed Bon Accord is eagerly anticipated and near impossible to call a winner in.

The last time the two met was on June 12 when the Bons made home advantage count, prevailing by 91 runs.

Since then both teams have gone on unbeaten runs, thanks to the array of batting and bowling talent on offer in the two sides.

In particular, the prolific scoring feats of Fazal Awan of Bon Accord and Alex Keith of Grammar will be on show, as will the captaincy skills of Tauqeer Malik and Rob Swiergon, who both know what it takes to win.

Neither captain was prepared to make a prediction but promised it would be an occasion to rank with other great games between the two.

On Sunday, all roads will lead to Mannofield – where the finals of the Bon Accord and Reid Cups will be held.

First up will be Mannofield and Fraserburgh, who will contest the final of the Bon Accord and who are also set to meet on Grade 2 business the previous day.

In the Reid Cup, 2nd Grampian – the likely winners of Grade 3 – meet Banchory, who stunned the league leaders last week.

Much of the interest in the second T20 final will be on Mynul Nadim, who hit a stunning unbeaten 232 in a league game three weeks ago for Grampian against Methlick.