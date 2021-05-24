Cricket: Ailsa Lister makes Scotland debut in T20 win against Ireland

Huntly’s Ailsa Lister made her Scotland debut as the Wildcats defeated Ireland in the first of four T20 internationals in Belfast.

The 17-year-old, who plays for Stoneywood-Dyce, was named in the side which won by 11 runs in head coach Mark Coles’ first game in charge.

Lister has had to bide her time to make her bow for Scotland having twice been named in the senior squad before matches in November and in March were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having made her debut today she will be hoping for more action when the Scots face Ireland again tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

Scotland batted first in Belfast and finished on 87/9 from their 20 overs, with Lister contributing six runs before being snared by Celeste Raack, who was pick of the Irish bowlers with three for 15 from three overs.

For the visitors Katie McGill’s 20 and Sarah Bryce’s 14 were the biggest contributors with the bat, but Kathryn Bryce (12) and Priyanaz Chatterji (11) also reached double figures.

In reply Ireland were bowled out for 76 in 19.3 overs. McGill was the pick of the Scottish bowlers with three for 18 while Katherine Fraser and Kathryn Bryce both chipped in with two wickets apiece and there were three run-outs.