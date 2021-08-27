Cricket: Aberdeenshire looking for strong finish in NE Championship

Aberdeenshire captain Kenny Reid has called on them to finish the season with a flourish.

The Mannofield outfit play Strathmore at Lochside Park tomorrow in their penultimate fixture.

A win would move Shire above their opponents into fourth in the North-East Championship.

Although Aberdeenshire haven’t been able to mount a title challenge this term skipper Reid wants to finish well.

He said: “We’ve got a chance to get into the top four and with Strathmore playing Gordonians next week we could potentially finish third depending on results.

“There’s no medals to play for, but we want to finish as high up the table as we can.

“Hopefully we can win these last two games and if we finished third or fourth it wouldn’t be the worst campaign.

“Strathmore won’t be easy because they have experienced heads and have done well this season.”

Gordonians and Stoneywood-Dyce meet in city clash

Meanwhile, third-placed Gordonians make the trip to Peoples Park to face Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds.

Winning the league now appears to be beyond Mayank Bhandari’s side, who have had two of their last three games called off.

Captain Bhandari said: “If you lose a couple of games then you’re always chasing the leaders.

“We’ve been doing that but the top two have had good results.

“All we can do is win our games and see what happens. Falkland and Freuchie are playing so one of them is likely to lose so if we could win our last couple of games we might finish second.

“But it’s been a good season for us with a lot of good results and experience gained.”

Elsewhere, Huntly will hope to make a winning return to action against Kinloch at Castle Park.

Jack Mitchell’s men haven’t played since July 24 with their last four games all called off.

Grammar within touching distance of Grades title

Meanwhile, in the North-East Grades Aberdeen Grammar FP’s will be confident of earning another victory against Gordonians, following success in last weekend’s Aberdeenshire Cup final, when the two meet on league business at Countesswells tomorrow.

A win would take the Rubislaw side to within touching distance of the league title they last won in 2018 and giving them a double under captain Rob Sweirgon.

He said: “Should we pull off the double, it will be a triumph for teamwork. Every player has made a contribution over the season.

“I am very proud to lead this team who have risen to the challenge week in week out.”

Second placed Bon Accord can only hope the leaders slip up in the remaining two games but in the meantime will be all out to beat Siyapa away from home.

Siyapa for their part face the prospect of relegation should they lose.

Elsewhere Crescent can pull themselves clear of the relegation area while condemning their opponents Master Blasters Aberdeen to the drop.

Grampian will be relegated from the top Grade should they lose to Inverurie at Kellands Park, while Cults and Knight Riders will be locked in battle to decide who takes third place.

In Grade 2, Ellon Gordon will be promoted with Mannofield should they hold off the challenge of 2nd Knight Riders at the Gordon Park.

The battle to go up from Grade 3 with 2nd Grampian is certain to go to the wire, involving Banchory who are home to Huntly, Stonehaven Thistle are away to 2nd Methlick and Crathie are at home to 2nd Gordonians.