Cricket: Aberdeenshire aiming to build momentum ahead of key run

Captain Kenny Reid has urged Aberdeenshire to build momentum as they prepare for a potentially season defining run of fixtures.

The Mannofield outfit face Dundee HSFPs at Dalnacraig tomorrow sitting fourth in the North-East Championship.

Shire then face tussles with third-placed Falkland, Forfarshire 2nds and leaders Freuchie.

With the aim for Aberdeenshire, who defeated Arbroath United last weekend, to gain promotion this season skipper Reid knows they are about to embark on a pivotal run.

He said: “Hopefully we can build up a good run in the league. We seem to be winning two and then losing one.

“We’re looking to win this weekend and then try to extend that run and put a bit of pressure on the teams like Freuchie, Strathmore andd Falkland who are above us.

“Momentum is important. We’ve still got nine league games to go including all three sides who are above us.

“The run we’ve got may shape where we finish this season so a bit of momentum would be good as we try to put pressure on the sides above us.”

Gordonians forced to make changes as Huntly and Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds seek wins

Elsewhere, Gordonians will have a number of players unavailable for their trip to face Forfarshire 2nds at Forthill.

Captain Mayank Bhandari is among those who will be absent with Aman Arora set to captain the side and a number of players from the second team are likely to get opportunities.

Huntly will look to upset Falkland at Scroggie Park and record their third win of the season and second in succession.

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds didn’t play last weekend and face Arbroath at Lochlands looking for their second victory of the campaign.

Grades duo look to close the gap

In the North-East Grades the clash of Knight Riders who lie third in Grade 1 and fourth placed Cults gives the winners the opportunity to close in on Aberdeen Grammar FP’s and Bon Accord, the two leading teams, while doing serious damage to the losers title prospects.

Leaders Grammar are home to Gordonians. while Bon Accord also have home advantage against Siyapa in games both sides would expect to win.

At the foot of the division Aberdeen Master Blasters meet Crescent in a vital clash, even this early stage of the campaign.

The middle of the table meeting of Grampian and Inverurie also presents both sides with a chance to make ground on the leading four.

In Grade 2, Fraserbugh and Ellon Gordon, who both entertain hopes of being promoted, meet at the Broch in a fierce clash of the two leading Aberdeenshire sides.

If either are to be top dog in the division they must first reign in leaders Mannofield who are at home to winless 2nd Aberdeen Grammar FP.

In Grade 3, there is an equally competitive weekend coming up in which league leaders 2nd Grampian, the only side in the division with an unbeaten record host second placed Stonehaven Thistle.

Third and fourth placed teams Banchory and Crathie will play out a keenly contested derby game at Burnett Park.

To date this season, the Grades set has been played in near perfect weather, not unique in the 137 year history of the leagues, but unusual in recent times.