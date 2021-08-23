Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Local Sport

Cricket: Aberdeen Grammar on brink of double after Aberdeenshire Cup victory

By Jack Nixon
23/08/2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Grammar produced an impressive display with the bat on their way to victory in the final.
Aberdeen Grammar are one win away from a league and cup double after easing to a comfortable 61-run win in the prestigious Aberdeenshire Cup at Mannofield.

The Rubislaw side, who are on the verge of winning the top league in the NE Grades, were always in control of Sunday’s final, setting opponents Gordonians the daunting prospect of 211 to win, based on sound batting that was more workmanlike than dazzling.

An opening partnership of 45 between Alex Keith (25) and Geoff Morrison (16) looked to have set the scene for a big total, only for the Countesswells side to hit back by grabbing three wickets as Grammar suffered a mini collapse, which reduced them to 53 for three.

Aberdeen Grammar set Gordonians the target of 211 to win.

The Grade 1 leaders are made of sterner stuff, fighting back through a half century partnership enjoyed by Fraser Proud (62 not out) and Connor McKilvey (52). The latter was particularly belligerent, enabling his side to pass the 200 mark before being unluckily run out, the ball hitting the bowler’s foot before dislodging a bail.

Indy Pandit was the pick of the Countesswells attack, claiming two wickets for 25.

The Gordonians reply was never convincing as they lost wickets on a regular intervals.

Despite some late heroics, including a marvellous knock of 50 from Deil Patel, Gordonians were some 61 runs short, bowled out for 150, leaving Grammar to contemplate the distinct probability of a double in the remaining two weeks of the season.

The best of the Grammar attack was Harry Mapplewell with four for 24.

Rob Sweirgon, the Grammar captain was delighted with the win and said: “I am so proud of the boys. They all made a contribution to the day. Now for the double.”

 

 