Craig lands Duff House Royal club championship hours after six-month-old Theo is rushed to hospital

Craig Bain won the Duff House Club championship despite almost missing the final round when his young son was rushed to hospital.

Offshore service technician Craig’s participation was uncertain after six-month-old Theo was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Craig, 25, said: “In the morning, Theo suffered a severe anaphylactic reaction to peanut butter and had to go to Aberdeen.

“So up until an hour or so before tee time, I was sitting on the fence on whether I’d play or not.

“After a few reassuring phone calls with my wife Emma, we agreed I would play but then head straight through to Aberdeen.”

Craig kept in touch with events during his game.

He said: “I checked my phone and saw a message from Emma saying Theo was staying overnight in hospital. From then my mind and golf were elsewhere for a while.

“Luckily I managed to scrape it round in seven-over-par 75 to win by two shots after fending off late rallies from both Ellis Gray and Ryan Lovie, the junior scratch champion.

“After I holed the winning putt on the 18th green I did my best to hold back tears.

“I hadn’t said anything to Ellis or Ryan about the situation before the round.

“But I told them soon after and everyone involved couldn’t have been better in doing their best to get me away to Aberdeen, especially the captain Gary Mutch and vice-captain Barry Bertram.

“I can’t thank them enough.

“Once we knew everything was fine, I felt more relieved than anything else – firstly for the fact that Theo was fine, but also because it had paid off actually playing the final round.”

Craig, who plays off scratch, added: “I only joined Duff House Royal last year so this year’s tournament was my first at the club.”