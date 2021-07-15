Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Local Sport

Craig Lawrie grateful to new putting coach after Scottish Par 3 Championship success

By Danny Law
15/07/2021, 7:44 pm
Craig Lawrie won the Scottish Par 3 Championship by two shots. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen golfer Craig Lawrie believes his new putting coach made the difference after winning the Scottish Par 3 Championship.

The 26-year-old finished five-under-par to win the Tartan Pro Tour event by two strokes at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

A run of five birdies on the bounce helped Lawrie, son of 1999 Open champion and tournament host Paul, storm up the leaderboard and finish two shots ahead of Andrew Oldcorn, Gavin Hay, Kieran Cantley and Scott Young.

Lawrie, who had opened with a level par 54 in the 36-hole event, was pleased to see his work on the putting green pay off with a second round score of 49.

He said: “I made a really good up and down at the first and then made five twos in a row which got me right in amongst it.

“I birdied 10 to go six under and then dropped a stroke at the 12th, birdied 16 and then dropped a shot on 17 to finish on five under.

“I knew five under would have a good chance but I was surprised to win by two.

“I have been playing OK but I recently started going to see a new putting coach, Clarke Lutton at Murrayshall, and that has really helped.

“I have always been really solid tee to green but putting has been an area I have struggled with so it has made a huge difference.

“I putted great so it is a real confidence boost.

“When you don’t putt great it puts pressure on the rest of your game.”

Lawrie hopes the victory will help give him some momentum heading into the rest of the Euro Pro Tour season.

He said: “My Euro Pro Tour season has been a bit stop-start. I missed the first couple of cuts and then made the last two.

“I really feel like my game is close to clicking and getting some good results on the Euro Pro Tour.

“This is an event I have always wanted to win.

“My dad has won it (in 2015) and my cousin Sean won it two years ago so it is nice to get my name on the board too.”